New Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in OB42 version: Rewards, price, and more

With the introduction of the Free Fire OB42 update, Garena has given a makeover to the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale by offering a new range of freebies. Watercolor Palette Bundle and Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’ stand out as the two essential rewards that you can avail of within 100 spins from the respective Luck Royales.

Notably, the fact that you can make spins using Gold eliminates the entry barrier for participation. Additionally, the Luck Royale will remain for under three months, offering a long window of opportunity to snag the collectibles.

New Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale explained

Gold Royale and Weapon Royale are omnipresent in Free Fire, and these are extremely popular among the players as they can make spins using Gold, an in-game currency that can be readily earned through the game.

A single spin on either Luck Royales requires 1,000 Gold, while 10+1 spins priced at 10,000 offer a minimal bargain. Additionally, as you continue making spins, the Luck factor will slowly increase, improving the chances of winning the grand prizes.

New Free Fire Gold Royale rewards

The prize pool of the latest Gold Royale (Image via Garena)

The rewards available in the latest iteration of Free Fire's Gold Royale are as follows:

Watercolor Palette Bundle Greeting Shake with me Funflair Hare (Bottom) Funflair Hare (Top) Jeep – Stormbringer Monster Truck – Sabertooth Motorbike – K.O. Night Pickup Truck – Flame Draco Full Stealth Backpack The Baby Clown Wasteland Backpack Earth Elemental Fateful Wrath Loot Box Box of Balance Tin Can Loot Box Beach Crate Yellow Strike Disease Planet Destroyer Wasteland Skyboard Egghunt Paradise Sunshine Coconut Rapper Underworld Melody Blast The Brick Warrior Sound of Music Ruby Wolverine Battle Viking Brick Warrior Perfect Tempo Full Metal Wolverine Viking’s War Pop Host (Facepaint) (3d) Pop Host (Mask) (3d) Pop Host (Shoes) (3d) Pop Host (Bottom) (3d) Pop Host (Top) (3d) Pumpkin Warrior (Head) (3d) Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) (3d) Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) (3d) Pumpkin Warrior (Top) (3d) Cunning Witch (Head) (3d) Cunning Witch (Shoes) (3d) Cunning Witch (Bottom) (3d) Cunning Witch (Top) (3d) Armor Crate Leg Pockets Pocket Markets Secret Clue

New Free Fire Weapon Royale rewards

The prize pool of Weapon Royale (Image via Garena)

As part of the Weapon Royale, you can draw the following items:

Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’ Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher Gloo Wall – Jolly Lorry M14 – Loose Cannon SVD – Loose Cannon FAMAS – Loose Cannon Divine Explosion Titanium Steel Winds M1014 – Waggor’s Wonder FAMAS – Waggor’s Wonder M24 – Waggor’s Wonder AC80 – Waggor’s Wonder AK47 – Waggor’s Wonder Pan – Earthshaker Stomp Stormbringer Swing Catastrophe Slasher Grenade – Booyah Day 2021 Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’ (3d/7d/15d) Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher (3d/7d/15d) M14 – Loose Cannon (3d/7d/15d) SVD – Loose Cannon (3d/7d/15d) FAMAS – Loose Cannon (3d/7d/15d) Divine Explosion (3d/7d/15d) Titanium (3d/7d/15d) Steel Winds (3d/7d/15d) M1014 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d) FAMAS – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d) M24 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d) AC80 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d) AK47 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d)

There is no fixed probability of obtaining a specific reward in either scenario, so you will receive the products randomly.

Steps to get rewards from Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale

Select the desired Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Here is the procedure to get the rewards from the new Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire account and head to the Luck Royale by tapping the relevant option.

Access your Free Fire account and head to the Luck Royale by tapping the relevant option. Step 2: Select Weapon Royale or Gold Royale from the menu.

Select Weapon Royale or Gold Royale from the menu. Step 3: Spend Gold to make spins to receive the rewards.

After obtaining the rewards, you can equip them through the Vault and Weapon sections, respectively.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and hence, players from the country should not play the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version or wait for the release of the dedicated Indian version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.