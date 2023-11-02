Free Fire
  New Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in OB42 version: Rewards, price, and more

New Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in OB42 version: Rewards, price, and more

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Nov 02, 2023 19:33 IST
Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale
New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale are now available (Image via Garena)

With the introduction of the Free Fire OB42 update, Garena has given a makeover to the Gold Royale and Weapon Royale by offering a new range of freebies. Watercolor Palette Bundle and Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’ stand out as the two essential rewards that you can avail of within 100 spins from the respective Luck Royales.

Notably, the fact that you can make spins using Gold eliminates the entry barrier for participation. Additionally, the Luck Royale will remain for under three months, offering a long window of opportunity to snag the collectibles.

New Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale explained

youtube-cover

Gold Royale and Weapon Royale are omnipresent in Free Fire, and these are extremely popular among the players as they can make spins using Gold, an in-game currency that can be readily earned through the game.

A single spin on either Luck Royales requires 1,000 Gold, while 10+1 spins priced at 10,000 offer a minimal bargain. Additionally, as you continue making spins, the Luck factor will slowly increase, improving the chances of winning the grand prizes.

New Free Fire Gold Royale rewards

The prize pool of the latest Gold Royale (Image via Garena)
The rewards available in the latest iteration of Free Fire's Gold Royale are as follows:

  1. Watercolor Palette Bundle
  2. Greeting
  3. Shake with me
  4. Funflair Hare (Bottom)
  5. Funflair Hare (Top)
  6. Jeep – Stormbringer
  7. Monster Truck – Sabertooth
  8. Motorbike – K.O. Night
  9. Pickup Truck – Flame Draco
  10. Full Stealth Backpack
  11. The Baby Clown
  12. Wasteland Backpack
  13. Earth Elemental
  14. Fateful Wrath Loot Box
  15. Box of Balance
  16. Tin Can Loot Box
  17. Beach Crate
  18. Yellow Strike
  19. Disease
  20. Planet Destroyer
  21. Wasteland Skyboard
  22. Egghunt Paradise
  23. Sunshine Coconut
  24. Rapper Underworld
  25. Melody Blast
  26. The Brick Warrior
  27. Sound of Music
  28. Ruby Wolverine
  29. Battle Viking
  30. Brick Warrior
  31. Perfect Tempo
  32. Full Metal Wolverine
  33. Viking’s War
  34. Pop Host (Facepaint) (3d)
  35. Pop Host (Mask) (3d)
  36. Pop Host (Shoes) (3d)
  37. Pop Host (Bottom) (3d)
  38. Pop Host (Top) (3d)
  39. Pumpkin Warrior (Head) (3d)
  40. Pumpkin Warrior (Shoes) (3d)
  41. Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) (3d)
  42. Pumpkin Warrior (Top) (3d)
  43. Cunning Witch (Head) (3d)
  44. Cunning Witch (Shoes) (3d)
  45. Cunning Witch (Bottom) (3d)
  46. Cunning Witch (Top) (3d)
  47. Armor Crate
  48. Leg Pockets
  49. Pocket Markets
  50. Secret Clue

New Free Fire Weapon Royale rewards

The prize pool of Weapon Royale (Image via Garena)
As part of the Weapon Royale, you can draw the following items:

  1. Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’
  2. Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher
  3. Gloo Wall – Jolly Lorry
  4. M14 – Loose Cannon
  5. SVD – Loose Cannon
  6. FAMAS – Loose Cannon
  7. Divine Explosion
  8. Titanium
  9. Steel Winds
  10. M1014 – Waggor’s Wonder
  11. FAMAS – Waggor’s Wonder
  12. M24 – Waggor’s Wonder
  13. AC80 – Waggor’s Wonder
  14. AK47 – Waggor’s Wonder
  15. Pan – Earthshaker Stomp
  16. Stormbringer Swing
  17. Catastrophe Slasher
  18. Grenade – Booyah Day 2021
  19. Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’ (3d/7d/15d)
  20. Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher (3d/7d/15d)
  21. M14 – Loose Cannon (3d/7d/15d)
  22. SVD – Loose Cannon (3d/7d/15d)
  23. FAMAS – Loose Cannon (3d/7d/15d)
  24. Divine Explosion (3d/7d/15d)
  25. Titanium (3d/7d/15d)
  26. Steel Winds (3d/7d/15d)
  27. M1014 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d)
  28. FAMAS – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d)
  29. M24 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d)
  30. AC80 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d)
  31. AK47 – Waggor’s Wonder (3d/7d/15d)

There is no fixed probability of obtaining a specific reward in either scenario, so you will receive the products randomly.

Steps to get rewards from Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale

Select the desired Luck Royale (Image via Garena)
Here is the procedure to get the rewards from the new Free Fire Gold Royale and Weapon Royale:

  • Step 1: Access your Free Fire account and head to the Luck Royale by tapping the relevant option.
  • Step 2: Select Weapon Royale or Gold Royale from the menu.
  • Step 3: Spend Gold to make spins to receive the rewards.

After obtaining the rewards, you can equip them through the Vault and Weapon sections, respectively.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and hence, players from the country should not play the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version or wait for the release of the dedicated Indian version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

