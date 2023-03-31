New Free Fire MAX Pet Smash mode; rules rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX North America’s official twitter handle made a special announcement a couple of days back announcing, “We can’t wait for April”. The reason being the introduction of the brand new Pet Smash mode.

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA



Why? Because of the all-new Pet Smash mode with adorable 2v2 combat launching soon this April. ⚔️



Are you excited to witness your furry friends in combat? We can't wait for April! 🥳Why? Because of the all-new Pet Smash mode with adorable 2v2 combat launching soon this April. ⚔️Are you excited to witness your furry friends in combat? We can't wait for April! 🥳Why? Because of the all-new Pet Smash mode with adorable 2v2 combat launching soon this April. ⚔️Are you excited to witness your furry friends in combat? 😍 https://t.co/Sr6mVnicBd

Part of the latest OB39 Update, which has brought in major overhaul changes in maps, visual aspects, new characters, and improvements in gameplay mechanics, the all-new Pet Smash Mode pits players against one another in adorable 2vs2 combat.

Over here we’ll share all the details you need to about the latest Pet Smash Mode.

Everything you need to know about the adorable Pet Smash Mode in Free Fire MAX

Unlike other battle-royale titles, pets play a significant role in the overall appeal of Free Fire MAX.

Carrying around a pet on the battle-royale grounds with your uniquely designed character has become quite popular in Free Fire in recent times. Hence, the developers in the latest OB39 Update, decided to take that aspect of the game further by introducing the Pet Smash mode.

In the Pet Smash mode, players can compete against the pets they own against one another. A separate arena has been designed altogether for players to test out the resolve of their pets in 2vs2 combat.

Each pet has two sets of attacks. A basic attack coupled with a ulitmatum. Your goal is to knock down your opponents' pets as many times as you can during a Pet Smash match.

Free Fire MAX: Pet Smash mode rules and basic tips

Here are the rules you need to be aware of before entering the Pet Smash mode in Free Fire MAX.

Pet Smash is a 2vs2 mode

You’ll get to pick one out of three different pets.

The three pets available right now are Detective Panda, Mr. Waggor and Oterro.

Each pet brings with them one unique ultimate ability and base stats composed of Range, Speed and HP.

Dealing basic attack blows to enemy pets at a regular interval will fill up a pet’s ultimate bar.

Use the ultimate ability to deal fatal blows to your opponents.

The duo that reaches 7 points before time runs-out wins the Pet Smash match.

One successful knockout will give your team 1 point.

The overall timer for a Pet Smash match is 5 minutes.

So, defeat your opponents in the classic Diablo style before time runs out in the brand-new Pet Smash Mode of Free Fire. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for related content on Free Fire MAX and the rest of the gaming world.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes