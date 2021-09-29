New Free Fire redeem code to get SCAR-Blood Moon loot crate today (29th September)

Some of the most popular ways to get free rewards in Free Fire are through events and redeem codes. The latter is highly sought after since it requires the least effort and players have to paste it on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards.

As a result, individuals wait for the arrival of new redeem codes to attain freebies. A new code was released recently for the European region, and it offers a weapon loot crate and voucher.

Free Fire redeem code for today (29 September 2021)

Here are the two rewards of this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: QJ97M2HSSED5

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

The code has been tested and is currently working in the EU region. However, as redeem codes expire after a specific period of time, players should use them as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This redemption code is only for the European region and will only work for those users who have an account on this server. Players from elsewhere will face an error message if they try to redeem the rewards using this code.

Steps on how to use the Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Players have to visit the website that Garena has set up specifically for the redemption process – Rewards Redemption Site. For their convenience, the link for the same has been provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Step 2: As soon as users reach the site, they must log in with the same platform that they used to link their Free Fire account.

Players should sign in through one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

For players who have a guest account, they will have to bind it before they can redeem the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, gamers will need to paste the QJ97M2HSSED5 code into the text field. Subsequently, they must tap the “Confirm” option to complete the redemption.

Upon entering the code into the text field, press the confirm option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Rewards will be sent to players' Free Fire accounts and they can then claim them through the in-game mail section.

Contents of this loot crate (Image via Free Fire)

The SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate can provide players with the following:

SCAR-Blood Moon (Permanent)

SCAR-Blood Moon (7 days)

SCAR-Blood Moon (3 days)

SCAR-Blood Moon (24 hours)

Edited by Danyal Arabi