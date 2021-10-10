New Free Fire redeem code to get Specials Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah mask today (10th October)

Redeem code rewards are something that Free Fire players do not wish to skip out on. When successfully redeemed, these can yield a myriad of items such as gun skins, characters, pets, and even diamonds.

Furthermore, the ease of using these codes has driven it to the top of many players' to-do lists. These 12-character codes can be found on the game's official handles and must be entered into the official Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards.

New Free Fire redeem code for October 10

Indonesia server

There are two rewards for this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10TD3CCA4R

Rewards: Special Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah (Mask)

Europe server

Gamers can obtain these from the 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE code (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code: 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

Rewards: SCAR – SCAR - Aurous Dragon (7 days), 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Weapon Royale Voucher and Incubator Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

2) Redeem code: YSYGNT683K9A

Rewards: Weapon Royale Voucher and Incubator Voucher

Incubator voucher (Image via Free Fire)

3) Redeem code: JEB45G79CFSF

Rewards: Incubator Voucher

Rewards of this code (Image via Free Fire)

4) Redeem code: P46CW7WM2TVA

Rewards: Diamond Royale Voucher, Incubator Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher and Room Card

All the listed codes have been tested and found to be working. However, since each of them has an expiration date, gamers are advised to utilize them as soon as possible.

Note: As there is a server restriction, the codes can only be redeemed by players who have accounts from matching territories.

How to redeem codes on Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site

The following steps are provided to help players claim rewards using the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: As mentioned earlier, Free Fire redeem codes may only be redeemed through Garena's dedicated Rewards Redemption Site.

Gamers can visit it in any web browser, and clicking here will redirect them directly.

Log in through any one method to utilize the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: To redeem the codes, they must sign in via the platform connected to their Free Fire account. Here are all six options that can be found on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Step 3: Next, players must paste them into the text area and tap on the confirm button.

Enter the code and click Confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Having redeemed the respective codes, they can boot up Garena Free Fire on their devices and claim the items via the in-game mail section.

Edited by Danyal Arabi