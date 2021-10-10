New Free Fire redeem code to get Specials Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah mask today (10th October)

Redeem code rewards are something that Free Fire players do not wish to skip out on. When successfully redeemed, these can yield a myriad of items such as gun skins, characters, pets, and even diamonds.
Furthermore, the ease of using these codes has driven it to the top of many players' to-do lists. These 12-character codes can be found on the game's official handles and must be entered into the official Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards.
New Free Fire redeem code for October 10
Indonesia server
Redeem code: FF10TD3CCA4R
Rewards: Special Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah (Mask)
Europe server
1) Redeem code: 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE
Rewards: SCAR – SCAR - Aurous Dragon (7 days), 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
2) Redeem code: YSYGNT683K9A
Rewards: Weapon Royale Voucher and Incubator Voucher
3) Redeem code: JEB45G79CFSF
Rewards: Incubator Voucher
4) Redeem code: P46CW7WM2TVA
Rewards: Diamond Royale Voucher, Incubator Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher and Room Card
All the listed codes have been tested and found to be working. However, since each of them has an expiration date, gamers are advised to utilize them as soon as possible.
Note: As there is a server restriction, the codes can only be redeemed by players who have accounts from matching territories.
How to redeem codes on Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site
The following steps are provided to help players claim rewards using the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: As mentioned earlier, Free Fire redeem codes may only be redeemed through Garena's dedicated Rewards Redemption Site.
Gamers can visit it in any web browser, and clicking here will redirect them directly.
Step 2: To redeem the codes, they must sign in via the platform connected to their Free Fire account. Here are all six options that can be found on the website:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
Step 3: Next, players must paste them into the text area and tap on the confirm button.
Also Read
Step 4: Having redeemed the respective codes, they can boot up Garena Free Fire on their devices and claim the items via the in-game mail section.