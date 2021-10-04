New Free Fire redeem code for today (4 October 2021): How to claim Abyssal Weapon loot crate reward

There is no dearth of cosmetic items in Free Fire as there is a constant influx of new and exciting additions in the game. It is only for aesthetic reasons that players aim to acquire the majority of these items.
In many cases, they lack sufficient in-game currency to obtain these things. For this reason, users search for other free options to get their hands on these items.
In situations like this, redeem codes appear to be the best alternative. They often offer gun crates as rewards, which in turn provide gun skins.
New Free Fire redeem code for today (4 October 2021)
Redeem code: VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (Works only for NA/US/SAC regions)
Rewards: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
As previously stated, this redemption code is region-specific and will only be available to players who have a Free Fire account on the relevant server. If users from other regions attempt to redeem the code, they will receive an error message.
Contents of Weapon Loot Crate
- XM8 – Abyssal (Permanent)
- SPAS12 – Abyssal (Permanent)
- XM8 – Abyssal (7 Days)
- SPAS12 – Abyssal (7 Days)
- XM8 – Abyssal (3 Days)
- SPAS12 – Abyssal (3 Days)
- XM8 – Abyssal (24 hours)
- SPAS12 – Abyssal (24 hours)
Using Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site
Step 1: On any web browser, gamers have to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site here.
Step 2: Subsequently, they must sign in through the platform linked to their Free Fire accounts.
If users have a guest account, they will first have to link it using any one of the platforms.
Step 3: Once the login procedure is complete, individuals should paste the VT2ZXFGPKXK6 redeem code into the text field.
Also Read
Step 4: After entering the code, they finally need to tap on the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption process.
Following a successful redemption, the reward will be credited to the player’s account within 24 hours. They can subsequently claim it from the in-game mail section.