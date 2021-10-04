New Free Fire redeem code for today (4 October 2021): How to claim Abyssal Weapon loot crate reward

There is no dearth of cosmetic items in Free Fire as there is a constant influx of new and exciting additions in the game. It is only for aesthetic reasons that players aim to acquire the majority of these items.

In many cases, they lack sufficient in-game currency to obtain these things. For this reason, users search for other free options to get their hands on these items.

In situations like this, redeem codes appear to be the best alternative. They often offer gun crates as rewards, which in turn provide gun skins.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (4 October 2021)

Here is what the players can get using this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (Works only for NA/US/SAC regions)

Rewards: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

As previously stated, this redemption code is region-specific and will only be available to players who have a Free Fire account on the relevant server. If users from other regions attempt to redeem the code, they will receive an error message.

Contents of Weapon Loot Crate

Here are the items that players can get from this crate (Image via Free Fire)

XM8 – Abyssal (Permanent)

SPAS12 – Abyssal (Permanent)

XM8 – Abyssal (7 Days)

SPAS12 – Abyssal (7 Days)

XM8 – Abyssal (3 Days)

SPAS12 – Abyssal (3 Days)

XM8 – Abyssal (24 hours)

SPAS12 – Abyssal (24 hours)

Using Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: On any web browser, gamers have to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site here.

Step 2: Subsequently, they must sign in through the platform linked to their Free Fire accounts.

On the Rewards Redemption Site, several sign-in options are provided (Image via Free Fire)

If users have a guest account, they will first have to link it using any one of the platforms.

Step 3: Once the login procedure is complete, individuals should paste the VT2ZXFGPKXK6 redeem code into the text field.

Gamers can paste the respective redeem code to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 4: After entering the code, they finally need to tap on the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption process.

Following a successful redemption, the reward will be credited to the player’s account within 24 hours. They can subsequently claim it from the in-game mail section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far