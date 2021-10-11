New Free Fire redeem codes to get Cupid SCAR & Flaming Dragon loot crates today (11 October)

Weapon skins are pivotal in Free Fire and may frequently shift the odds in favor of the players who use them. This is primarily due to the incredible attributes that make firearms even more lethal, offering a strategic edge in gunfights.

The very nature of the gun skins has increased their value to the next level as players actively seek ways to obtain them. Non-spending gamers often see redeem codes as the best way to obtain free gun skins, since they are generally not obtainable without the use of diamonds.

New Free Fire redeem codes for today (11 October)

The new redeem codes will give players amazing loot crates (Image via Free Fire)

UDE36JUTXTAK: 4x SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate and 4x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate.

WHAHXTENCKCM: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

Note: Both the codes are limited to the players on the Europe server. They are advised to claim the redeem codes and attain the rewards, before the codes are rendered invalid.

Steps to utilize Free Fire redeem codes for weapon loot crates

Users looking forward to attaining the items mentioned earlier for free can follow the procedure given below:

Step 1: Players can start by clicking on this link to visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

The majority of users know that they need to redeem most of the codes via the site mentioned above. Thus, they should avoid signing in to other fake websites, which may also lead to account loss.

There are numerous options for signing in to obtain rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon reaching it, users will need to log in to their Free Fire ID and have several options for the same. The available platforms are as follows: Twitter, Huawei ID, Google, Apple ID, VK, and Facebook.

Step 3: Subsequently, they need to paste in the Free Fire redeem codes one at a time and hit the confirm button. If the process is successful, a dialog box will appear informing the name of the reward.

Step 4: Next, players can open the game and head to the mail to collect the loot crates. It is worth noting that it may take up to 24 hours for the items to show up.

Step 5: They may open the weapon loot crates from the vault to get one of the rewards.

The rewards have to be retrieved from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Note: If an error mentions that the code is invalid or redeemed, it indicates that the code has crossed the usage threshold. Also, an error will be displayed if users attempt to redeem a code belonging to a different region.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan