New Free Fire Splash Top-Up event: How to get Comber Splash Facepaint and Shoreline Joyride Sports Car (MAX version)

After the Rascal Top-Up, Garena has integrated a new Splash Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX. The new event began on the Indian server on June 6, 2023, and offers players a chance to get a free Sports Car, the Shoreline Joyride and Comber Splash Facepaint, on purchasing a particular number of diamonds in the coming days.

Although the event does not provide the best rewards, it still enhances the value you receive on purchasing in-game currency with the freebies. Here is a comprehensive overview of the event, available rewards, and the procedure to collect the rewards.

New Splash Top-Up event kicks off in Free Fire MAX

The requirements for Splash Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Splash Top-Up is one of the newest events available in Free Fire MAX. You will be able to avail all benefits of this event until June 12, 2023, after which it will conclude and be replaced by another.

As always, two purchase thresholds are set at 100 and 300 diamonds. The set of rewards is as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Sports Car – Shoreline Joyride

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Comber Splash Facepaint

Every diamond purchase within the game will be counted towards the requirements and are not separate. Consequently, you will need to make a cumulative purchase of 300 diamonds during the entire course of the currently available top-up event to get the rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX to be eligible for free rewards

Purchase 310 diamonds to become eligible for both rewards (Image via Garena)

The steps to purchase diamonds in your MAX account and collect the free rewards from the newly added top-up event in the game are as follows:

Step 1: Navigate through the Top-Up Event section after accessing your Free Fire MAX account.

Purchase the required diamond pack while also considering the requirement of the event.

You only have to purchase 300 diamonds; in this scenario, the pack of 310 diamonds will be sufficient. Thus, you will only have to spend INR 240 to get the required amount of premium in-game currency and freebies.

Step 2: Once the top-up requirements have been met, access the event section.

Select Splash Top-Up event from the list of options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Splash Top-Up from the available in-game events and click the Claim button to receive the rewards.

Both items are permanent and can be utilized directly through the vault section. They are deemed free as you do not have to spend diamonds to acquire them, like other items available in the store.

