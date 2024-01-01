New Free M1917 event in Free Fire: Get free gun skin and more rewards

The Winterlands-themed activities have been ongoing within Free Fire for some time and will conclude in the coming days. Among the last events as part of the celebrations is the "Free M1917," which was recently made available. As the name implies, it gives players an opportunity to obtain a free M1917 pistol skin by completing specific tasks.

In addition to the M1917 – Crowned Conqueror, players can acquire a few other rewards, such as weapon loot crates and more. The event's requirements are easy to accomplish, and most users can complete them in a couple of days.

Read the section below for more details on the Free M1917 event in Free Fire.

New Free M1917 event starts in Free Fire (January 2024)

The Free M1917 event was introduced into Free Fire on January 1, 2024, and will run for a week until January 7, 2024. Through the event, players will get the M1917 – Crowned Conqueror, a unique gun skin that boosts accuracy and magazine size while reducing the reload speed.

Essentially, gamers must complete the requirements of dealing damage with pistols or eliminating a particular number of enemies using pistols to get the available rewards. The specifics that must be met are provided below:

Deal 2000 damage with pistols or eliminate 4 enemies with pistols (BR, CS, or LW modes): Get free 2x Random Loadout Loot Crates

Deal 6100 damage with pistols or eliminate 12 enemies with pistols (BR, CS, or LW modes): Get free 2x Ornamental Touch (Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crates

Deal 17000 damage with pistols or eliminate 36 enemies with pistols (BR, CS, or LW modes): Get a free M1917 – Crowned Conqueror

Since it is easier to kill enemies with pistols during Clash Squad matches, players are advised to play the same to complete the requirements. Furthermore, since there are guaranteed pistol rounds in the game mode, it would take them comparatively a lot less time to eliminate 36 enemies and receive all the rewards.

With gun skins having significant value in Free Fire, individuals should not miss the free M1917 – Crowned Conqueror. Besides the boosted statistics, it also gives the weapon a fancy appearance.

Steps to claim free M1917 – Crowned Conqueror in Free Fire

You may refer to the steps below to claim the rewards from the event (Image via Garena)

After you are done with the requirements of the event, you can follow the steps provided to claim the M1917 – Crowned Conqueror and the other rewards in the game:

Step 1: Start by opening the game on your device.

Step 2: Once the battle royale title boots up, click the "Events" icon that you will see on the screen's left side.

Step 3: You will then find the "Free M1917" event, and you may now click on the "Claim" button to receive the associated rewards.

The collected M1917 – Crowned Conqueror can be equipped from Free Fire's "Weapon" section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.