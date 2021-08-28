New Mystery shop in Free Fire Indian server: How to get bundles, name change card, character, and pets for cheap

Events are among the primary ways players can get their hands on exclusive rewards in Garena Free Fire. The Mystery Shop is among the most awaited events in the game as it provides hefty discounts on various items.

A new Mystery Shop commenced today, i.e., 28 August, and will last for the next seven days. Users can save up to 90% on items such as a name change card, characters, bundles, and more in this event.

Details about new Mystery Shop in Free Fire

These two exclusive bundles are the Grand Prizes of the respective pools (Image via Free Fire)

When gamers first enter the Mystery Shop, they need to draw a Lucky Discount. The discount will be applied to all items in the prize pool. Below is a list of items in both prize pools.

Prize Pool 1

Crane Summoner Bundle

Name Change Card

Diamond Royale Voucher

Incubator Voucher

Maro

Maro’s Falconer Bundle

Mr. Waggor

Pet Skin: Cyber Waggor

Show off action

Pet Food

Maniacal Chainsaw

Enter Chrono parachute

Sii! Emote

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Prize Pool 2

Crane Sorcerer Bundle

Weapon Royale Voucher

Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box

Clu

Clu’s Detective Bundle

Smooth Ride

Legend of the Swordsmen

Malice Joker

Shark Attack Loot Box

Legendary Cobra

Royale Flush Backpack

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Hence, players can obtain the rewards mentioned above at a highly discounted price.

When diamonds are used to purchase items, the progress bar will fill. Upon completion, they will be eligible to purchase the Grand Prize of the respective prize pools — the Crane Summoner Bundle or the Crane Sorcerer Bundle.

Additionally, the in-game currency can also be used by users to switch between prize pools. They will be transferred directly to the other prize pool once they have purchased the Grand Prize.

Stated below are the steps by which players can access the new Mystery Shop in Free Fire:

Step 1: They need to boot up Free Fire on their devices and then press the “Mystery Shop” icon as shown here:

Click on this icon to access Mystery Shop (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The Mystery Shop will appear, and players first need to draw their Lucky Discount.

Lucky Discount has to be drawn (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After doing so, they can use diamonds to purchase the required/desired items.

Numerous rewards are present (Image via Free Fire)

