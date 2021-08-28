New Mystery shop in Free Fire Indian server: How to get bundles, name change card, character, and pets for cheap

Events are among the primary ways players can get their hands on exclusive rewards in Garena Free Fire. The Mystery Shop is among the most awaited events in the game as it provides hefty discounts on various items.
A new Mystery Shop commenced today, i.e., 28 August, and will last for the next seven days. Users can save up to 90% on items such as a name change card, characters, bundles, and more in this event.
Details about new Mystery Shop in Free Fire
When gamers first enter the Mystery Shop, they need to draw a Lucky Discount. The discount will be applied to all items in the prize pool. Below is a list of items in both prize pools.
Prize Pool 1
- Crane Summoner Bundle
- Name Change Card
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Incubator Voucher
- Maro
- Maro’s Falconer Bundle
- Mr. Waggor
- Pet Skin: Cyber Waggor
- Show off action
- Pet Food
- Maniacal Chainsaw
- Enter Chrono parachute
- Sii! Emote
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
Prize Pool 2
- Crane Sorcerer Bundle
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box
- Clu
- Clu’s Detective Bundle
- Smooth Ride
- Legend of the Swordsmen
- Malice Joker
- Shark Attack Loot Box
- Legendary Cobra
- Royale Flush Backpack
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
Hence, players can obtain the rewards mentioned above at a highly discounted price.
When diamonds are used to purchase items, the progress bar will fill. Upon completion, they will be eligible to purchase the Grand Prize of the respective prize pools — the Crane Summoner Bundle or the Crane Sorcerer Bundle.
Additionally, the in-game currency can also be used by users to switch between prize pools. They will be transferred directly to the other prize pool once they have purchased the Grand Prize.
Stated below are the steps by which players can access the new Mystery Shop in Free Fire:
Step 1: They need to boot up Free Fire on their devices and then press the “Mystery Shop” icon as shown here:
Step 2: The Mystery Shop will appear, and players first need to draw their Lucky Discount.
Step 3: After doing so, they can use diamonds to purchase the required/desired items.
