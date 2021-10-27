Over 1 million Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena has permanently banned more than one million Free Fire accounts for cheating in the last two weeks. A total of 1,169,703 accounts have been permanently suspended, almost 45 percent of which resulted from numerous complaints.

Furthermore, 31,683 Free Fire accounts were suspended by the company for intentionally playing with hackers.

The problem of hacking is comprehensive across all games, not just Free Fire. A robust anti-cheat system is not only necessary to stop hackers but to flush them out entirely. Garena has a reliable anti-cheat system, and they keep updating to make it more effective.

Additionally, players have been advised to avoid collaborating with hackers and report any unlawful activity they observe in-game.

Breakdown of Free Fire accounts ban in last two weeks:

Here's a complete list of the cheats that have been halted:

1. Auto Aim: More than 50 percent of the accounts banned were using an auto-aim script that assists in shooting enemies.

2. Teleportation: Around one-tenth of the players were using speed hacks which allowed them to travel from point A to point B instantly without hiking the distance.

3. Antenna: This hack helps cheaters to know the location of enemies. It was used by 8.7 percent of the cheaters.

4. Wallhacks: More than one-fifth of the banned cheaters used this cheat to shoot through concrete objects.

5. The final 8.6% of the cheats banned used other heterogeneous hacks.

Garena has been publishing these anti-cheat reports for quite some time. The goal of providing these figures is to create confidence in fans.

It is ethically important to maintain the integrity and longevity of the game.

Free Fire's competitor BGMI has faced a lot of criticism recently because it has failed to prevent hackers. YouTubers like Mortal and Scout have expressed their disappointment about the current situation of BGMI.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha