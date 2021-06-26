5 ways to get free gun skins in Free Fire 

(Image via Free Fire)

Gun skins in Free Fire help in improving the firepower of a weapon. Gun skins can be obtained from gun crates that players can buy using diamonds in the game. Generally, it helps the players outshine their opponents on the battlefield.

However, spending money in the game isn’t always a go-to option for most players. Eventually, they look for methods by which they can get gun skins for free.

There are plenty of ways to get gun skins, but most of them require diamonds. Instead of taking risks with a diamond generator or Lulubox, players can use these tips to get gun skins for free.

5 free methods to get Free Fire gun skins

#1 Clear event missions

Garena holds in-game events every month with interesting prizes and amazing themes. These prizes are often gun skins and can be obtained for free by clearing easy missions.

Players can get cooler prizes in major events than in the usual events. Sometimes, players can even get the M1014 Apocalyptic Gun Skin for free once they reach the Top 100 Most Carnage Points.

#2 Use redeem codes

Players who follow Garena's official social media accounts will know that Garena often shares redeem codes. Especially during the FFML and FFIM seasons, players can get redeem codes from watching a live stream on YouTube or at FF Esports ID Facebook account. Redeeming codes from other regions also works for players.

Once players have successfully obtained a redeem code, they can insert the code on the redeem site to claim their reward before the time ends.

#3 Elite passes

Elite Passes is a feature in Free Fire where players can get exclusive prizes every month. Players will need diamonds to open all the prizes on the Elite Pass, but players can also get a few free items via the Free Pass.

In order to get gun skins on the Free Pass, players will have to finish various missions to obtain Badges. Badges can later be used to open all Free Passes. Even though some missions are quite difficult to clear, this opportunity is very useful for players if they want gun skin for free without spending any diamonds.

#4 Giveaways

There are plenty of YouTubers and Free Fire streamers who love to give prizes for free, especially diamonds. There’s no downside to this and one can easily participate by watching such streams. If luck favors, they may even win the giveaways. With these diamonds, players can purchase any in-game items, including gun skin boxes and many more.

#5 Google Opinion Rewards application

By downloading the Google Opinion Rewards application, players can easily earn a few diamonds. The is one genuine way to earn real money. Upon completion of the surveys given by the application, players can earn real money and then get diamonds with that.

Players can easily download the application from the Google Play Store and complete each survey to earn a Google Play credit amount. They can get diamonds using the play credits from the in-game store. Other applications like Easy Rewards can also help players earn Google Play credit.

To download Google Opinion Rewards, click here.

To download Easy Rewards, click here.

Note: This article is for beginners who want to earn free gun skins. Experienced players might already be aware of these steps.

