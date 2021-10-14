684,176 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena continues to curb cheating in Free Fire, permanently banning over 684K accounts in the last two weeks alone.

Gaming is becoming more mainstream as smartphones become more affordable and internet penetration increases. One of the most well-known games among fans is Free Fire by Garena, a battle royale game aimed at mobile users. Since its release, the game has been a huge success. It recently achieved a significant milestone when it became the most-watched mobile game in the third quarter of 2021. It's also one of the top 10 grossing games as of September this year.

However, with millions of active users, some individuals seek an unfair edge over others. To achieve this, they install hacks and fiddle with the integrity of the game.

To counter this illegal activity, Free Fire has an anti-cheat system in place, which not only stops them but also bans them instantly.

They also post an anti-cheat report on their social media every two weeks to inform fans and discourage cheaters from indulging in such behavior.

Over 684K Free Fire accounts received permanent bans in the last two weeks

Garena has permanently banned 684,176 Free Fire accounts. A whopping 42.8 percent of the banned accounts were those that were reported by multiple players. Additionally, Garena also banned 8,679 accounts for intentionally playing with cheaters.

Break-up of the banned Free Fire accounts

Auto Aim was used by approximately 64.6 percent of the cheaters. It is the most used hack in any game as it helps in better aim. Around 14.4 percent of the accounts banned used the Teleport hack, which allows gamers to move from one area to another in an instant. 13.3 percent of the cheaters used wallhacks, which help in shooting through cover. The remaining 7.5 percent were barred for multiple reasons.

Lastly, to strengthen the battle against hackers, Garena has enhanced the in-game anti-cheat system. It also urges fans to report any abnormal activity with the in-game report system.

