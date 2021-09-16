704,446 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

For the last two years, Garena's Free Fire has been the most downloaded game. The game was also the third most downloaded game in August. A significant reason for the game's success is the ecosystem around it that Garena built. They are also coming up with a new version of the game called the Free Fire Max, for which the pre-registrations have already begun.

With such a vast community, publishers must provide a fair playing environment to the players. However, some cheaters have tried to infest the game with prohibited scripts to gain an edge over others. Its developers implemented an anti-cheat system that automatically detects cheating and bans those using it to combat this.

Moreover, Free Fire publishes bi-weekly reports showing how many accounts were banned. The latest bi-weekly news from Free Fire revealed that a total of 704,446 accounts had been banned for using cheats. As compared to last week, they have banned 21% fewer cheaters this week. Additionally, 10,538 accounts were banned for intentionally collaborating with hackers. Multiple players reported a total of 44.1% of accounts banned.

A breakdown of the banned Free Fire accounts:

Here is a detailed breakdown of the hacks used in the last two weeks:

1) Auto-aim usage made up 61.8% of the cheats banned: this allows players to fire at targets with the help of hacks automatically.

2) 17.4% of users were banned due to their use of teleportation, which allows users to travel instantaneously from one location to another without having to travel the distance physically.

3) 16.7% were banned for using wallhacks that allow hackers to penetrate solid objects.

4) 4.2% of accounts were banned for unknown reasons.

Lastly, Garena has also urged players to refrain from teaming up with cheats or tampering with the game.

