All Free Fire MAX Indian server redeem codes for rare rewards in April 2022

When looking for freebies in Free Fire MAX, gamers usually look for redeem codes that offer a variety of items. These rewards are quite simple to claim and should take no more than five minutes of the player's time if they are not using a guest account to complete the process.

These redeem codes have previously provided everything from a special Thunder Electrified Bundle to diamonds. However, gamers should be aware that redeem codes have server restrictions and a short validity time.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the Indian server

Black Rose Rocker Bundle (Image via Garena)

FFAC2YXE6RF2

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFICJGW9NKYT

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFBCAC836MAC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFPLWERNSHLT

FFPLWHSYDQQM

FFPLPQLAMXNS

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFBCT7P7N2P2

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFTILM659NZB

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCZD9RDP44

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may have expired.

Easy steps to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Step 1: Irrespective of the version, you must claim redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can use this link to access it directly in the event of any confusion.

However, before accessing the site, make sure that you are not using a guest account, as you will not be eligible for the rewards. In this case, the best option would be to first access Free Fire MAX and link the ID from the settings tab in the game.

Options to enter the account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, you can utilize one of the following options to access your account: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

The interface to enter the code will only appear once you have signed in.

Step 3: You must now enter the Free Fire MAX redeem code for your region.

Step 4: Finally, you will be able to redeem the code by pressing the confirm button. You will be notified through a dialog prompt once the code has been successfully redeemed.

Step 5: The rewards are sent to your ID within 24 hours, and you can claim the items from the in-game mailbox.

Possible error messages

Redeem code error (Image via Garena)

The primary cause for encountering an error during the redemption procedure is that the code has expired or become invalid. In this case, the error message will mention that the redemption attempt failed as the code has expired. However, users may also face another error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

Server limitations are also a cause for invalid unsuccessful redemption attempts. In this case, the error will inform the users that the code is not meant to be used on their server.

In either circumstance, readers will have to wait patiently for new codes to be released.

Edited by Siddharth Satish