All Free Fire MAX Indian server redeem codes for rare rewards in April 2022

When looking for freebies in Free Fire MAX, gamers usually look for redeem codes that offer a variety of items. These rewards are quite simple to claim and should take no more than five minutes of the player's time if they are not using a guest account to complete the process.
These redeem codes have previously provided everything from a special Thunder Electrified Bundle to diamonds. However, gamers should be aware that redeem codes have server restrictions and a short validity time.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the Indian server
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- ESX24ADSGM4K
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFBCAC836MAC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- FFPLWIEDUSNH
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- FFPLWERNSHLT
- FFPLWHSYDQQM
- FFPLPQLAMXNS
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFTILM659NZB
- FFPLOWHANSMA
- FFPLUED93XRT
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- FFBCZD9RDP44
Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may have expired.
Easy steps to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes
Step 1: Irrespective of the version, you must claim redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can use this link to access it directly in the event of any confusion.
However, before accessing the site, make sure that you are not using a guest account, as you will not be eligible for the rewards. In this case, the best option would be to first access Free Fire MAX and link the ID from the settings tab in the game.
Step 2: After accessing the webpage, you can utilize one of the following options to access your account: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.
The interface to enter the code will only appear once you have signed in.
Step 3: You must now enter the Free Fire MAX redeem code for your region.
Step 4: Finally, you will be able to redeem the code by pressing the confirm button. You will be notified through a dialog prompt once the code has been successfully redeemed.
Step 5: The rewards are sent to your ID within 24 hours, and you can claim the items from the in-game mailbox.
Possible error messages
The primary cause for encountering an error during the redemption procedure is that the code has expired or become invalid. In this case, the error message will mention that the redemption attempt failed as the code has expired. However, users may also face another error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.
Server limitations are also a cause for invalid unsuccessful redemption attempts. In this case, the error will inform the users that the code is not meant to be used on their server.
In either circumstance, readers will have to wait patiently for new codes to be released.