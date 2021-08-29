Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) accepts X-Mania's Free Fire headshot challenge with brilliant gameplay

In the Free Fire community, Amitbhai and X-Mania are two of the most well-known names. They have both established themselves on YouTube and have amassed enormous numbers in the process. The prominent figures are members of the renowned "SURVIVORS" guild.

Presently, the former has a subscriber count of over 11.2 million on his channel - "Desi Gamers," whereas X-Mania has 1.85 million subscribers.

Amitbhai and X-Mania occasionally collaborate and appear in each other's videos. Recently, X-Mania challenged Amitbhai in a video to achieve a Booyah using only headshots.

Amitbhai accepts X-Mania's headshot challenge in Free Fire

Hitting headshots is among the most difficult tasks in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Headshots are challenging to achieve in Free Fire and require a high degree of precision. It takes a considerable amount of practice to develop the skill of headshots.

Amitbhai accepted X-Mania's challenge of obtaining a Booyah using only headshots and attempted the same in the video. He demonstrated incredible skill and gameplay, which users can view below:

X-Mania had additionally stated that he would pay Amitbhai ₹200 per headshot. However, it would only be valid if he were to obtain the Booyah.

Amitbhai notched a total of seven kills during the process. However, he could not secure the Booyah after an intense showdown in the final circle, and all his efforts were in vain.

The video is quite entertaining and is interesting to watch. Amitbhai and X-Mania provide brilliant commentary throughout the video, which the readers will enjoy in addition to the incredible gameplay.

About Amitbhai and X-Mania

Desi Gamers is among the most prominent content creators (Image via Sportskeeda)

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber. He has been consistently creating content related to Free Fire since October 2018 and has seen brilliant growth. By clicking on this link, users will be redirected to Amitbhai's YouTube channel.

X-Mania is a famed YouTuber (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hemant Vyas is a content creator and Esports athlete. His YouTube channel features various videos relating to numerous aspects of the battle royale title, and the most viewed one has reached 12 million views. This link will take users to X-Mania's channel.

