C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Finals: Qualified teams, dates, format, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified Feb 21, 2025 19:30 IST
C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Finals begins on February 22 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Brasil)
The Grand Finals of the C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 is scheduled for February 22 and 23. The top 12 Brazilian teams will fight for a total prize pool of around $30,900. The top four teams from the Group Stage and the top eight teams from the Relegation stage have been selected for this ultimate phase of the tournament, which is being held online.

The Group Stage was played between 16 teams from February 1 to 16, 2025. The top four teams from the stage moved directly to the Finals, while the bottom 12 played in the Relegation on February 17. The top eight teams secured a spot in the Finals, while the bottom four were eliminated for the competition.

Qualified teams for C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025

Here are the 12 finalists:

  1. Fluxo
  2. Pain Gaming
  3. Team Solid
  4. Alfa 34
  5. Corinthians
  6. E1 Esports
  7. Alpha7 Esports
  8. Vasco Esports
  9. Tec Toy Cripz
  10. SAVExRush
  11. LOUD
  12. Inco Gaming

Prize pool distribution

The tournament's prize pool will be distributed among the top four teams of the Finals. The winner will receive a cash prize of $12,274. While the runner-up will get $8,768. The third and fourth best teams will earn $6,312 and $3,500, respectively.

How to watch

The Finals will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports Brasil from 9:30 pm IST onwards.

Fluxo Esports was the top performing team of the Group Stage. The renowned team was consistent throughout this two-week-long stage. Their star players MT7 and Bops were phenomenal there.

Pain Gaming also played brilliantly in the Group Stage and ranked second in the overall standings. Team Solid and Alfa 34 were third fourth, respectively, there. These four teams have been selected from the stage for the Finals.

Corinthians had a mediocre run in the Group Stage but bounced back in the Relegation and took first place. E1 Esports also looked impressive in the previous stage as they were second there.

Popular Brazilian organisation Alpha 7 Esports returned to the Free Fire scene after more than two years. The club had a disappointing run in the Group Stage as the side was in the bottom of the standings. The team showcased their magnificent comeback in the Relegation and claimed third spot. The firm will now strive to clinch their first tournament in the scene.

LOUD and INCO Gaming have had average performances so far in the event. These popular organisations will look to do better in the Grand Finals.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

