C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025: Winners, MVP, and prize pool distribution

Fluxo Esports emerged victorious in the C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025. The club won six out of their seven matches on Day 2 and lifted the trophy in emphatic fashion. The renowned squad scored 225 points and seven Booyahs in 14 matches of the Grand Finals. The organization received $12,211 in prize money. Their star athlete, MT7, was the MVP for his stellar performance in the event.

Ad

Fluxo Esports was sixth in the overall standings after Day 1 of the Grand Finals. The side was unstoppable on Day 2. The lineup also had a mind-blowing in the Group Stage of this Free Fire event. The club has been performing outstandingly for the past few years, as the team won the World Series (FFWS) in 2024.

Overall standings of C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Grand Finals

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here is the overall points table after 14 matches of the Finals:

Fluxo - 225 points Pain Gaming - 225 points LOUD - 180 points Team Solid - 175 points E1 Sports - 165 points Alfa 34 - 159 points INCO Gaming - 131 points Corinthians - 126 points SAVEx Rush - 123 points Tec Toy Cripz - 117 points Vasco Esports - 117 points Alpha7 Esports - 102 points

Prize pool distribution

The Free Fire tournament featured a total prize pool of $30,702, which was distributed among the top four teams. Here is the prize pool distribution:

Ad

Fluxo - $12,211 Pain Gaming - $8,722 LOUD - $6,279 Team Solid - $3,488

Pain Gaming also scored 225 points, the same as the winners, but finished second in the overall standings as the team grabbed only two Booyahs. The team demonstrated exceptional consistency throughout the Grand Finals.

LOUD finished third with 180 points despite not winning any Booyah. The club was in the first spot after the Grand Finas Day 1 but slipped to third after their average performance on Day 2.

Ad

Team Solid acquired fourth position with 175 points and one Booyah.E1 Esports also had a decent run and ranked fifth with 165 points, including 97 eliminations. Alfa 34 claimed sixth spot with 159 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

INCO Gaming had a modest run as they came seventh with 131 points. Corinthians won two Booyahs but was inconsistent in the Finals. The side ranked eighth with only 126 points.

Sevex Rush, Vasco, and Tectoy were ninth and tenth with 123 and 117 points. Alpha 7 Esports had a disappointing run on the final day as they slipped to 12th with 102 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.