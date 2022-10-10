Esports Orig and Virtus.pro qualify for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok 

Esports Orig became the winner of the Free Fire CIS Path of Champion and earned a seat in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Grand Finals. They did not start out well in the group stage but made it to the Play-Is, after which they gained momentum and qualified for the CIS Finals. They continued to shine in the finals and went on to claim the trophy.

Virtus.pro, a popular Russian organization that joined Free Fire Esports in May this year, has achieved success in very little time and emerged as the runner-up in the event. The squad has also made it to the FFWS Bangkok Play-Ins, which will be held on November 25.

Free Fire CIS Path of Champion Grand Finals overview

Free Fire CIS Path of Champion (Image via Garena)

Having scored 119 points, Esports Orig clinched pole position with the help of two Booyahs and 57 kills in eight matches. Their player Psix took the MVP award in the event. The squad was awarded $1600 from the prize pool.

Despite starting and ending with Booyah, Virtus.pro missed out on the trophy by a small margin of five points. They claimed three Booyahs in eight matches and collected a total of 114 points and 51 kills. The team took home the second prize of $1,200.

Sverepce, with 97 points and 39 kills, acquired the third position in the Grand Finals and received $1000 in prize money. The squad won their sixth and seventh matches with six and five kills respectively, but this was not enough to clinch the title.

The Group Stage toppers Mind Games put up some fabulous gameplay in the finals as well but failed to secure a Booyah. The team scored 89 points and 35 kills in eight matches. Gift of God, who was in 15th place in the Group Stage, occupied the fifth spot with 64 points.

Shine of Gloom didn't maintain their momentum in the finals, causing them to slump in the overall leaderboard. The team finished eighth with only 58 points and one Booyah.

Silence, a popular Free Fire Russian team who was the winner of the Pro League Season 2 and third in the FFWS 2021 Singapore, had a horrible showing in the event. The team finished 13th in the Group Stage and ninth in the Play-Ins. They didn't even make it to the finals of the event.

So far, six teams have secured their seats for the Free Fire World Series Bangkok, which will take place on November 25 and 26. There are currently several regional championships taking place, and teams that perform well will be selected for FFWS 2022.

Poll : 0 votes