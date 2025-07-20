Evos Esports wins Free Fire World Cup 2025

Indonesia’s Evos Esports emerged victorious in the Free Fire World Cup 2025 after performing exceptionally well in the Grand Finals. The team also earned a direct spot in the World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals, which will take place later this year in Jakarta. The club was awarded a cash prize of $300,000. Rasyah from the team clinched the MVP trophy for his brilliant performance in the event.The recently concluded tournament was the second edition of the Free Fire World Cup. It was organised from July 16 to 20, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and featured 18 teams and a humongous prize pool of $1 million. These 18 teams contested in the Knockout Stage from July 16 to 18, 2025, and the top 12 teams from that round fought in the Grand Finals on July 20.Overall standings of Free Fire World Cup 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe finale was played in a Champion Rush format, featuring 10 matches. The Champion Rush Point for the stage was 80 points. Here is the overall scoreboard following the Grand Finals:EVOS Esports - 170 pointsRRQ Kazu - 123 pointsTeam Vitality - 120 pointsLOS - 118 pointsAG Global - 108 pointsTeam Falcons - 90 pointsDragons Esports - 89 pointspaiN Gaming - 87 pointsBuriram United Esports - 84 pointsFluxo - 84 pointsRainbow7 - 61 pointsCore Memory Esports - 39 pointsEvos Esports scored 170 points and claimed two Booyahs in 10 matches. RRQ Kazu was the runner-up of the FFWC 2025 and received a cash prize of $180,000. Team Vitality and LOS secured the third and fourth ranks at the end of the tournament, earning $120,000 and $80,000, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAG Global ranked fifth in this year's FFWC. The Thai team accumulated 108 points and two Booyahs in the finale and got $60,000 in prize money.Defending champion Team Falcons faced some challenges in the finale and ended up in sixth position with 90 points. This Thai club had a horrible run in its initial matches of the finale but bounced back in its last two encounters.Next up, Dragons Esports from Algeria finished seventh with 89 points, while Pain Gaming from Brazil came eighth with 87 points. Buriram United won the opening match of the finale but faltered completely in its next nine games. The experienced Free Fire lineup thus came ninth with 84 points and one Booyah. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFluxo, who won the FFWS 2024 Global Finals, had a terrible run in the Grand Finals. The Brazilian squad ranked 10th with 84 points. Finally, Rainbow7 and Core Memory placed 11th and 12th with 61 and 39 points, respectively, in the Free Fire World Cup 2025.