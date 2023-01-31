The reigning world champion, Evos Phoenix, has announced its Free Fire lineup for the 2023 season with no new faces in the squad. The Thai team decided to continue with the same personnel from the previous season, which achieved great success.

With the 2023 season about to begin, Indonesian-based organization Evos Esports on January 28 unveiled the rosters for several of their divisions. They currently have two Free Fire squads in Indonesia (Divine) and Thailand (Phoenix).

Evos Phoenix Free Fire roster remains unchanged

The current Evos Phoenix roster comprises of:

Already - Charger GETHIGH - Support Joena - Attacker Moshi - Sniper DLong - Scout GodCruz - Attacker Coach - Namo

The six-man Thai squad is arguably the most skillful Free Fire lineup in the world, having proven its mettle multiple times. De Long is the longest-serving member among these players, having been associated with the organization since February 2020. He has taken the Free Fire team to great heights, helping them achieve two world titles.

GodCruz, Joena, and Namo (Coach) joined the Thai side on August 26, 2020, and have contributed significantly to the team's success over the past two and a half years. Continuing their ride with Evos for the 2023 season, they will look to add more prestigious trophies to their names.

GodCruz has emerged among the greats in FF esports, having received the MVP award at the World Series 2021 Singapore.

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA WE HAVE OUR



Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home.



With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions!



Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home. With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions! Congratulations!

In 2021, Evos signed GETHIGH in January before the Pro League Thailand Season 4, while Moshi was added in August to strengthen their squad. Both have proven to be the right choices for the organization. Shortly thereafter, Vappiya 'Already' Butdeekum was signed in July 2022.

Garena Free Fire LATAM 📱 @freefirelatino ¡EVOS PHOENIX campeón de la FREE FIRE WORLD SERIES 2022 BANGKOK!



El equipo de la casa peleó con garras y dientes para coronarse como campeón de la FFWS 2022 en Bangkok, Tailandia

El equipo de la casa peleó con garras y dientes para coronarse como campeón de la FFWS 2022 en Bangkok, Tailandia ¡FELICIDADES a todos ellos!

Moshi's magnificent performances led the Thai powerhouse to another international trophy as the 17-year-old bagged the MVP in the Evos-winning World Series Bangkok.

The team demonstrated absolute dominance in 2022, capturing podium finishes in all the major competitions. Evos Phoenix missed out on the World Series Sentosa title by a single point but triumphed in the next edition. GodCruz was also nominated for the Esports Mobile Player at the 2022 Esports Awards.

Gametube @GametubeI won Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok.



FFWS 2019 - Corinthians

FFWS 2021 - Evos Phoenix

FFWS 2022 Sentosa - AAA

FFWS 2022 Bangkok - Evos Phoenix



Thailand Supremacy

Evos Phoenix won Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok.
FFWS 2019 - Corinthians
FFWS 2021 - Evos Phoenix
FFWS 2022 Sentosa - AAA
FFWS 2022 Bangkok - Evos Phoenix
Thailand Supremacy

Although Garena is yet to release the structure of the 2023 esports circuit, teams from all over the world have started building squads for the future.

