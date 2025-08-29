FFMIC 2025 League Week 2 Day 1: Schedule, groups, and how to watch

Day 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Week 2 is scheduled for August 29. Teams from Groups B and C will face off in the Battle Royale mode across six matches. Total Gaming Esports leads the overall points table after Week 1. Each of the 18 participants played 12 matches during the opening week.The FFMIC 2025 League Stage features 18 teams, divided into three groups for the first two weeks. This stage spans four weeks in total. The top 12 will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining six will be eliminated.FFMIC 2025 League Stage teamsHere are all the teams participating in the FFMIC 2025 League Stage:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchGroups B and C are set to compete in six matches on Week 2 Day 1, each on a different Free Fire Max map. Fans can catch all the high-octane action exclusively on the Free Fire Max Esports India Official YouTube channel, starting at 5:30 pm IST.Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 1 of the League Stage:Game 1 - 5:30 pm ISTGame 2 - 6:20 pm ISTGame 3 - 6:50 pm ISTGame 4 - 7:20 pm ISTGame 5 - 7:50 pm ISTGame 6 - 6:20 pm ISTOverall scoreboard after FFMIC 2025 Week 1Total Gaming was consistent throughout their 12 matches in Week 1 of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage. The team earned 199 points with the help of 115 eliminations and three Booyahs. Nonstop Pros secured second place with 186 points and 105 eliminations. GodLike also had an impressive run last week, finishing third in the overall standings with 174 points and two Booyahs. Reckoning and Genesis followed in fourth and fifth place with 165 and 161 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark climbed to sixth place after strong performances in their final six matches of the week, with 159 points and two Booyahs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVasista, Team Tamilas, and Kar98 claimed the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions with 157, 148, and 144 points, respectively. Gods Reign had a moderate run in Week 1, finishing 10th with 138 points, while Jonty Gaming landed in 11th place with 126 points.S8UL struggled to find momentum in Week 1 of the FFMIC 2025 League, finishing 13th with 115 points and one Booyah. Meanwhile, Autobotz and Insane placed 15th and 16th with 99 and 79 points, respectively. Team Hind ended the week at the bottom of the standings with just 48 points.