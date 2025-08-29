FFMIC 2025 League Week 2 Day 1: Schedule, groups, and how to watch

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Aug 29, 2025 04:58 GMT
Week 2 of FFMIC 2025 League starts on August 29 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Day 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Week 2 is scheduled for August 29. Teams from Groups B and C will face off in the Battle Royale mode across six matches. Total Gaming Esports leads the overall points table after Week 1. Each of the 18 participants played 12 matches during the opening week.

The FFMIC 2025 League Stage features 18 teams, divided into three groups for the first two weeks. This stage spans four weeks in total. The top 12 will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining six will be eliminated.

FFMIC 2025 League Stage teams

Here are all the teams participating in the FFMIC 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul
Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Schedule and how to watch

youtube-cover
Groups B and C are set to compete in six matches on Week 2 Day 1, each on a different Free Fire Max map. Fans can catch all the high-octane action exclusively on the Free Fire Max Esports India Official YouTube channel, starting at 5:30 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 1 of the League Stage:

  • Game 1 - 5:30 pm IST
  • Game 2 - 6:20 pm IST
  • Game 3 - 6:50 pm IST
  • Game 4 - 7:20 pm IST
  • Game 5 - 7:50 pm IST
  • Game 6 - 6:20 pm IST
Overall scoreboard after FFMIC 2025 Week 1

Total Gaming was consistent throughout their 12 matches in Week 1 of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage. The team earned 199 points with the help of 115 eliminations and three Booyahs. Nonstop Pros secured second place with 186 points and 105 eliminations. GodLike also had an impressive run last week, finishing third in the overall standings with 174 points and two Booyahs.

Reckoning and Genesis followed in fourth and fifth place with 165 and 161 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark climbed to sixth place after strong performances in their final six matches of the week, with 159 points and two Booyahs.

Vasista, Team Tamilas, and Kar98 claimed the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions with 157, 148, and 144 points, respectively. Gods Reign had a moderate run in Week 1, finishing 10th with 138 points, while Jonty Gaming landed in 11th place with 126 points.

S8UL struggled to find momentum in Week 1 of the FFMIC 2025 League, finishing 13th with 115 points and one Booyah. Meanwhile, Autobotz and Insane placed 15th and 16th with 99 and 79 points, respectively.

Team Hind ended the week at the bottom of the standings with just 48 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
