Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 complete format explained

The Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is all set to commence on July 13. Thousands of teams will participate in this event for a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore. Several underdogs and experienced players are preparing themselves for this grand tournament.

The Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 will be conducted in four phases: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals.

The registrations will take place via the in-game FFC mode. They will commence on July 7 at 10 am IST and conclude on July 13 at 11 pm IST. The tournament will be organised in a 12-point scoring system.

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 format and dates

Here is the complete format for the India Cup 2025:

In-Game Qualifiers - July 13

All the registered squads will compete in this initial stage of the FFMIC. Their best eight scores out of the total 12 matches will be considered in the team’s final ranking. The top 48 teams will move to the Online Qualifiers, while the remaining teams will be knocked out of the competition.

Online Qualifiers - July 26 to August 3

The best 48 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will be divided into four groups for the Online Qualifiers. They will contest over two weeks, with the top 18 teams advancing to the League Stage. The bottom 30 teams will face elimination from this Free Fire Max event.

League Stage - August 22 to September 14

The League Stage will be hosted in two different modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

FFMIC League Stage BR mode dates (Image via YouTube/@FreeFireIndiaEsportsOfficial)

In Battle Royale mode, the top 18 teams from the Online Qualifiers will be seeded into three groups. They will fight over the course of four weeks. The top two teams from Days 1 and 2 of Week 3 and the top two teams from Day 1 of Week 4 will qualify for the Grand Finals. The remaining six finalists will be selected from Day 2 of Week 4. These 12 teams will seize their spots in the Grand Finals.

In Clash Royale mode, the top eight teams after Day 2 of the League Stage Battle Royale mode will play in the three-day showdown. The top four teams will contest in the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals - September 27 and 28

The Clash Squad mode finals will take place on September 27. Four teams will participate in this contest. All matches will be held in the best-of-five (Bo5) format.

Champion Rush format for BR Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/@FreeFireIndiaEsportsOfficial)

The Battle Royale mode finals will be hosted on September 28. The top 12 teams from the League will engage against each other in the Champion Rush format. The target points will be 80.

If a team wins a Booyah after crossing the 80-point mark, they will become the champions of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025. If a team fails to win a Booyah after crossing the 80 points, the winner will be decided based on the overall standings. A maximum of 10 matches will be played in the finals.

