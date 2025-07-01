Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025: Total prize pool, dates, registration, and minimum requirements announced

Garena announced that the upcoming Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 will feature an enormous prize pool of ₹1 crore. Players from across India can register with their teams for the tournament. Registrations will be held from July 7 to 13, 2025, via in-game FFC mode.

The event will commence on July 13 and will run until September 28, 2025. It will be hosted in four different phases: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals.

More than three years later, Garena is gearing up to host an official Free Fire Max event in India. Several popular organisations will contest for the FFMIC trophy. Clubs like GodLike Esports, Orangutan, and K9 Esports have already announced their participation in the event.

Minimum requirements for FFMIC 2025 registration

The registrations will begin at 10 am IST on July 7 and will end at 11 pm IST on July 13.

Players must fulfil the following requirements to register for the India Cup 2025:

The minimum rank and level required for registration for all team members is Diamond 1 and Level 40. To change your team roster, you must first disband the team. Teams that have played at least 1 game will not be allowed to disband. Players are not allowed to participate in multiple teams for the FFC (either as a player, a substitute, or using multiple accounts). All players must be citizens of India and residing in India. Teams are required to have a minimum of 4 players and a maximum of 5 players. Players must read the tournament rulebook before participating. All players must be at least 16 years of age as of matchday (subject to submission of a consent from a parent/guardian if a player is aged between 16 and 18).

The In-Game Qualifiers will take place on July 13. All registered teams will play a maximum of 12 matches. Their top eight scores will be considered in the team’s final rankings. The top 48 teams will qualify for the Online Qualifiers, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from the FFMIC 2025.

The Online Qualifiers will run from July 26 to August 3. The League Stage will take place from August 22 to September 14. The top 12 teams from this stage will progress to the Grand Finals, while the remaining ones will be knocked out of this Free Fire Max tournament.

The Grand Finals of the FFMIC 2025 are scheduled to be played over two days. The 12 best teams from India will clash against each other on September 27 and 28 for the trophy and a share of the total prize pool of ₹1 crore.

