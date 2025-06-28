GodLike Esports announces its new Free Fire Max roster ahead of India Cup 2025

Popular club GodLike acquired the ex-Autobotz Free Fire roster ahead of India Cup 2025. The squad has been performing well in the past few months. Garena recently announced the first official esports tournament in India after over three years. However, the publisher has yet to unveil the tournament's schedule, prize pool, and other details.

Free Fire has been banned in India since February 2022. However, its Max version is available in the country. The publisher recently hosted an award show in Kolkata. Many top creators like Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, and Pahadi were present at the event.

In 2023, Garena officially announced the return of Free Fire in India. The Battle Royale title was set to re-launch on September 5 in the country. But it was postponed by the publisher.

GodLike Esports’ Free Fire roster

Here is the five-man lineup:

ECOECO MARCO NANCY NOBITA YOGI

The lineup recently earned second place in the Lidoma Endless Series 2025 India. They had an excellent run throughout the tournament. The top six teams from the event will compete in the Lidoma South Asia Championship, where many other South Asian teams will also fight for the title.

The squad won the Lidoma South Asia Clash 2025 in May, with Nancy emerging as the MVP. The roster clinched the Clash of Champions 2025. They also won the Solara Cup and the Esports Club Challenger Series 2025. In the past few months, the team has delivered outstanding performances in many third-party tournaments.

While playing for PVS Gaming, the team emerged victorious in the Skyesports Pro League 2025, held in March this year. The lineup displayed stellar performances in the Grand Finals and secured the title. It was a major third-party tournament, hosted by Skyesports, featuring a ₹15 lakh prize pool.

GodLike entered Free Fire Esports in 2021 and has since won many events. The organization was third in the Pro League India 2021 Winter. The organization will hope to perform well in the upcoming events with its new roster.

The Free Fire Max India League 2025 will be a major tournament in the country. Many top-tier teams will perform for a huge prize pool and the prestigious title. Garena will reveal more details in the coming few days.

