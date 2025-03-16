Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025: Winners, overall standings, MVP, and prize pool distribution

The one-day Grand Finals of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 was played on March 16, 2025, in which PVS Gaming emerged victorious. The team scored a total of 129 points in eight matches and topped the overall scoreboard, claiming 70 eliminations and one Booyah in the process. The club was awarded a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

The Grand Finals featured a Champion Rush format. However, teams were unable to win a Booyah after reaching the pre-determined Champion Rush Point. As such, the champion was declared based on the overall points table of the Finals. The contest boasted a prize pool of ₹15 lakh.

Overall standings of Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Finals

PVS Gaming - 129 points Desi RNX - 105 points HTG Esports - 100 points Team Elite - 98 points TSG Army - 95 points Black Flag Army - 91 points Team PN Rose - 81 points Assassins Army - 71 points Team Vasiyo - 69 points Total Gaming - 54 points Kar98 Army - 49 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 47 points

Prize pool distribution

All the 12 finalists received a share of the total prize pool of ₹15 lakh. Here is the prize pool distribution of this Free Fire event:

PVS Gaming - ₹5,00, 000 Desi RNX - ₹2,50,000 HTG Esports - ₹1,25,000 Team Elite - ₹96,000 TSG Army - ₹85,000 Black Flag Army - ₹78,000 Team PN Rose - ₹73,000 Assassins Army - ₹68,000 Team Vasiyo - ₹60,000 Total Gaming - ₹50,000 Kar98 Army - ₹45,000 Bin Zaid Gaming - ₹40,000

Special prizes

MVP - Anshu (Team Vasiyo) ₹20,000

Predator - Pahadi Gamer (Team Elite) - ₹10,000

Desi RNX secured the runner-up spot with 129 points and earned ₹2.5 lakh in prize money. HTH Esports finished third with 100 points. Team Elite was fourth with 98 points; its key player, Pahadi Gamer, exhibited particularly top-notch performances.

TSG Army, who had a strong run in the Knockout Stage, finished fifth in the Grand Finals with 95 points. Assassins Army faltered in the Finals, ranking eighth with 71 points. Team Vasiyo also failed to perform well and came ninth with 69 points; however, its star player Anshu emerged as the MVP of this Free Fire event.

Meanwhile, Total Gaming had a below-average run, ending up in 10th place with 54 points. Kar98 Army and Bin Zaid Gaming came 11th and 12th, with 49 and 47 points, respectively.

