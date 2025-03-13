Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Group Stage: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and highlights 

The Knockout stage of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 ended on March 13, 2025. The top 12 teams progressed to the Point Rush and Grand Finals stages, while the bottom six teams from the overall standings were eliminated from the Pro League. All 18 teams played 12 matches each in this three-week-long Knockout stage.

The Pro League 2025 has a total pool of ₹15 lakh, out of which ₹5 lakh will go to the winning club. The top 12 squads after the Knockout stage will now play in the Point Rush stage on March 15, 2025, and in the Grand Finals on March 16, 2025.

Group Stage results of Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

TSG Army - 186 points Vasiyo Esports - 159 points Assassins Army Esports - 155 points Black Flag Army - 151 points Total Gaming Esports - 132 points Team Elite - 132 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 131 points Kar98 Army - 131 points Desi RNX - 131 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 130 points Team PN Rose - 124 points PVS - 121 points Nonstop Gaming - 120 points Jonty Gaming - 117 points Boss Army - 112 points Shadow Shooter - 87 points Badge 99 - 73 points Desi Army - 48 points

TSG Army delivered a stellar performance in the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Knockout stage and topped the overall standings with 186 points and one Booyah. Team Vasiyo claimed the second spot with 159 points and three Booyahs. The team clinched 77 position points — the most by any squad during the Knockout stage.

Assassins Army Esports came third with 155 points and two Booyahs, followed by Black Flag Army at fourth place with 151 points. Total Gaming played brilliantly in their last few games and finished fifth after the Knockout stage with 132 points and two Booyahs.

Team Elite had a poor start to the Free Fire League but bounced back in its last six encounters and jumped to sixth place in the overall standings with 132 points. HTG Esports, Kar98, and Desi RNX collected 131 points each in their 12 matches.

Bin Zaid Gaming and Team PN Rose came 10th and 11th, with 138 and 124 points, respectively. PVS Gaming somehow finished 12th with 121 points and made it to the next stage.

Non Stop Gaming came 13th with 120 points and fell short of qualifying for the Finale of the Free Fire Pro League by one point. Jonty Gaming and Boss Army scored 117 and 122 points, respectively. Lastly, Desi Army finished in the 16th spot with 48 points.

