Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 India complete format explained 

Skyesports announced the Free Fire Max Pro League 2025. The event will be held from March 11 to 16. It will feature a total prize pool of 15 lakh. 18 invited teams will battle against each other in this contest. The organiser has also announced the names of the participating teams in this tournament.

A 12-point scoring system will be used in the Pro League. It will be broadcast live on YouTube. After a long time, Skyesports is set to host a Free Fire tournament. It will be conducted online. Many popular players, like Pahadi Gamer, TSG Legend, Vasio, and others, will be seen playing in this tournament.

Format of Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

The Pro League is scheduled to be held in three stages — Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals.

Knockout Stage - March 11 to 13

The initial stage will run across three days. A total of 18 clubs will be seeded equally in three groups. The organiser will host 18 matches in this stage. Each group will participate in 12 matches.

The top 12 teams from the overall points table will advance to both the Point Rush and Grand Finals. While 13th to 18th placed teams will face elimination from the Free Fire Pro League 2025.

Point Rush - March 15

The second stage, named Point Rush, will take place on March 15. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will play six matches and earn headstart points for the Finals, based on their rankings.

Here is the headstart points distribution:

First Place - 10 points

Second Place - 7 points

Third Place - 5 points

Fourth Place - 3 points

Fifth Place - 2 points

Sixth Place - 1 point

Seventh Place - 0 points

Eighth Place - 0 points

Ninth Place - 0 points

10th Place - 0 points

11th Place - 0 points

12th Place - 0 points

Grand Finals - March 16

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2025 will feature the top 12 teams from the Knockout. Once a team reaches 80 points, the first team that wins a Booyah first will be declared the winner of the tournament. If any team fails to win any Booyah even after scoring 80 points, the champions will be decided based on the overall standings. A total of eight matches will take place in this stage.

