  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 India complete format explained 

Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 India complete format explained 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 07, 2025 18:54 IST
Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 2025 begins on March 15 (Image via Instagram/Skyesports)
Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 2025 begins on March 15 (Image via Instagram/Skyesports)

Skyesports announced the Free Fire Max Pro League 2025. The event will be held from March 11 to 16. It will feature a total prize pool of 15 lakh. 18 invited teams will battle against each other in this contest. The organiser has also announced the names of the participating teams in this tournament.

Ad

A 12-point scoring system will be used in the Pro League. It will be broadcast live on YouTube. After a long time, Skyesports is set to host a Free Fire tournament. It will be conducted online. Many popular players, like Pahadi Gamer, TSG Legend, Vasio, and others, will be seen playing in this tournament.

Format of Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Pro League is scheduled to be held in three stages — Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals.

Knockout Stage - March 11 to 13

The initial stage will run across three days. A total of 18 clubs will be seeded equally in three groups. The organiser will host 18 matches in this stage. Each group will participate in 12 matches.

The top 12 teams from the overall points table will advance to both the Point Rush and Grand Finals. While 13th to 18th placed teams will face elimination from the Free Fire Pro League 2025.

Ad

Point Rush - March 15

The second stage, named Point Rush, will take place on March 15. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will play six matches and earn headstart points for the Finals, based on their rankings.

Here is the headstart points distribution:

  • First Place - 10 points
  • Second Place - 7 points
  • Third Place - 5 points
  • Fourth Place - 3 points
  • Fifth Place - 2 points
  • Sixth Place - 1 point
  • Seventh Place - 0 points
  • Eighth Place - 0 points
  • Ninth Place - 0 points
  • 10th Place - 0 points
  • 11th Place - 0 points
  • 12th Place - 0 points
Ad
Ad

Grand Finals - March 16

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2025 will feature the top 12 teams from the Knockout. Once a team reaches 80 points, the first team that wins a Booyah first will be declared the winner of the tournament. If any team fails to win any Booyah even after scoring 80 points, the champions will be decided based on the overall standings. A total of eight matches will take place in this stage.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी