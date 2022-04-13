Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in April 2022

Free Fire's success has paved the way for players to pursue a career in esports and content development. While many have found success on one of these paths, only a select few have attained success on both, and Lokesh Karakoti is among them.

He is better known by his IGN Pahadi and professionally represents Orangutan Elite, having won several tournaments throughout his professional career, including the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. On top of this, he runs two YouTube channels with millions of subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the stats and images used in the article are from Free Fire MAX, which was not included on the list of banned applications.

What are Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats?

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID is 147098967. His stats within the game are outlined in the following sections:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi has 77711 kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

Lokesh has featured in 24630 squad matches, and his team has triumphed 5788 times, estimating a win ratio of 23.49%. He has taken down 77711 opponents, accumulating a K/D ratio of 4.12. At the same time, he has recorded 20617 headshots in the mode, acquiring a headshot ratio of 26.53%.

The YouTuber has competed in only 2047 duo games and earned an 11.18% win rate with 229 victories. He has eliminated 4456 foes while landing 1073 headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 2.45 and a headshot ratio of 24.08%.

On top of this, he has played 1677 solo games while remaining undefeated 276 times, attributing to a win percentage of 16.45%. Pahadi Gamer has bagged 5855 kills, and 1985 are headshots, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.18 and headshot rate of 33.90%.

Ranked stats

Pahadi has not won a solo or duo game (Image via Garena)

In the current Free Fire ranked season, the streamer has completed 253 squad games and has a win tally of 33, translating to a win ratio of 13.04%. He has accumulated 1002 kills and secured 455 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.55 and a headshot percentage of 45.41%.

Although he has participated in 11 duo matches, the star player has found no luck in winning any game yet. He has 29 frags and has obtained 13 headshots, which provides him with a K/D ratio of 2.64 and a headshot rate of 44.83%.

Note: Pahadi Gamer's stats were recorded on 13 April and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Earnings through Pahadi Gamer (Image via Garena)

The internet star runs two YouTube channels, with his monthly earnings from Pahadi Gamers estimated to be between $79 and $1.3K.

His earnings through Pahadi Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

On the other hand, the approximated monthly income through his primary channel – Pahadi Gaming – is around the range of $284 to $4.5K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channels

Lokesh launched his first YouTube channel, Pahadi Gaming, in July 2019 and began posting videos to his second channel in July 2020. Both have now reached the million-subscriber milestone, with the former having 111 million views and the latter 89 million views. The pro regularly streams the battle royale title and uploads his tournament highlights.

