SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, headshot percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Numerous Free Fire players and content creators have established a reputation in the community because of their enthralling gameplay. SK Sabir is a widely recognized YouTuber with 4.9 million subscribers who runs the popular channel SK Sabir Gaming.

SK Sabir Boss generally shares his highlights but has recently streamed the title and posted videos around various events on the channel. He is also a member of one of India's most distinguished guilds, BOSS, and has a sizable fan base on Booyah, with 7.9 million followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing it.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats?

SK Sabir Boss' ID in Free Fire is 55479535. The player's stats within the game as of 11 April 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 35422 squad games altogether in Free Fire and has outclassed the opposing teams on 11311 occasions, contributing to a win rate of 31.93%. With a mammoth 124992 eliminations along with 20872 headshots, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.18 and a headshot percentage of 16.70%.

The YouTuber has scored 636 wins of 3233 duo matches for a 19.67%-win rate. He has amassed 8869 frags and bagged 1515 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 17.08%.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1801 solo games and earned the first place 156 times to date, roughly equating to a win ratio of 8.66%. He has 3774 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.29 while recording 994 headshots, retaining a ratio of 26.34%.

Ranked stats

He has a K/D ratio of 10.26 (Image via Garena)

In the ranked squad matches of Free Fire, SK Sabir Boss has made over 300 appearances and stood victorious 134 times, attributing to a win rate of 43.50%. He has eliminated 1785 opponents with an impressive K/D ratio of 10.26. On the other hand, he only has 478 headshots for a headshot ratio of 26.78%.

The player has played 23 duo games and triumphed in one of these for a 4.34%-win percentage. However, the internet star has taken down 65 opponents. At the same time, only nine of these were headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.95 and a headshot rate of 13.85%.

The content creator has participated in six solo matches and attained a single win, resulting in a 16.66% win rate. SK Sabir Gaming has 50 frags at a precise K/D ratio of 10. At the same time, 22 of these kills were registered as headshots, for a headshot rate of 44%.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

SK Sabir Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

SK Sabir Boss is a famous content creator on YouTube and makes about $463 to $7.4K every month. The yearly estimates appear to be around $5.6K - $88.8K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has dazzled his followers with outstanding gameplay and other content since September 2019. He has constantly churned out videos with over 340 uploads on the channel, which have accrued 229 million views.

In the last 30 days, he has added 20,000 subscribers and 1.85 million views to his YouTube channel.

Edited by Shaheen Banu