Ajjubhai vs SK Sabir Boss in 2022: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The Indian Free Fire community features a number of Free Fire content creators who have attained an insane level of popularity. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and SK Sabir Boss are two of the community's well-known names, and many gamers are familiar with them.

The former is the most subscribed Free Fire content creator in India and worldwide, with 30.9 million subscribers. Meanwhile, SK Sabir Boss is known for his amazing gameplay, earning him 4.83 million subscribers.

What is Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats?

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596. His current stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has close to 50k kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has joined 12832 squad matches and outperformed the other teams 3058 times, which equals a win percentage of 23.83%. He has registered 49780 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.09

He has appeared in 1828 duo games and racked up 357 wins while sustaining a win rate of 19.52%. The star YouTuber has chalked up 7289 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Ajay has retained 93 wins in the 1027 solo games, adding a win ratio of 9.05%. In the process, he bagged 2605 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has a total of two wins in the ranked matches (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has taken part in 24 ranked squad matches and earned a single win, upholding a win rate of 4.16%. He has taken down 79 opponents, recording a K/D ratio of 3.43.

He has played two duo games and has one win for a 50%-win rate while also gaining nine kills at a K/D ratio of 9.

Ajjubhai has also entered two solo games and has managed three kills at a K/D ratio of 1.5.

What is SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats?

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535. His stats are:

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has over 100k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 35093 squad games and achieved first place in 11173 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 31.83%. At a K/D ratio of 5.15, he has achieved 123141 kills.

The internet star has contested in 3192 duo matches and notched 634 victories, consolidating a win rate of 19.86%. He has 8747 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.42.

He has remained undefeated in 151 of the 1750 solo games for a win rate of 8.62%. SK Sabir Boss has chalked up 3608 kills resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 264 win in squad games alone (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 752 ranked squad matches and bagged 264 Booyahs, approximating a win ratio of 35.10%. With 2290 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Additionally, he has completed four solo games, winning a single one, ensuring a win rate of 25%. The content creator has gained five kills, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 1.67.

Note: Both players' stats are subject to change.

Comparison

Ajjubhai SK SabirBoss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1027 1828 12832 1750 3192 35093 Wins 93 357 3058 151 634 11173 Win rate 9.05% 19.52% 23.83% 8.62% 19.86% 31.83% Kills 2605 7289 49780 2290 8747 123141 K/D ratio 2.79 4.96 5.09 4.69 3.42 5.15

Ajjubhai and SK Sabir Boss have incredible numbers in Garena Free Fire. While SK Sabir Boss has a clear edge in lifetime squad games, Total Gaming takes the full point in solo matches. The latter also fares better in the K/D ratio in duo games as SK Sabir Gaming has the lead in the duo matches.

Ajjubhai SK SabirBoss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 0 0 24 4 0 752 Wins 0 1 1 1 0 264 Win rate 0 50% 4.16% 25% 0 35.10% Kills 0 9 79 5 0 2290 K/D ratio 0 9 3.43 1.67 0 4.69

SK Sabir Boss has superior stats in ranked squad matches. The stats of the ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared as Ajjubhai has not played solo games, while SK Sabir Boss is yet to feature in the duo match.

Edited by Srijan Sen