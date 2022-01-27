Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and channel stats in January 2022

One of the most notable personalities in the Free Fire community is Happy Prince Gaming, a content creator from India. His fun videos and humorous editing have yielded him a substantial fanbase on YouTube, with the subscriber count currently standing at 6.42 million.

He also frequently streams the Battle Royale title on Booyah, possessing over 920 thousand followers.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and rank

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 124618683. The famous figure is ranked Platinum II in BR-Ranked (Battle Royale) and Gold II in CS-Ranked (Clash Squad).

Listed below are his stats as of today, 27 January 2021:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has played 9124 squad games and has 1809 victories, resulting in a win rate of 19.82%. With 27024 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.69.

The player has also competed in 1440 duo matches and has 274 wins for a win percentage of 19.02%. He has racked up 3865 kills at a 3.31-K/D ratio.

Lastly, Happy Prince Gaming has made 1391 appearances in the solo lifetime matches and has 154 first-place finishes, upholding a win ratio of 11.07%. At a K/D ratio of 2.89, he has 3581 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played a total of two squad matches and has secured a single win, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. In the process, he has 11 kills for a K/D ratio of 11.00.

Happy Prince Gaming has participated in a single duo game as well.

Note: Happy Prince Gaming's stats in Free Fire will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Happy Prince Gaming's earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Happy Prince Gaming’s monthly earnings through his channel lie in the range of $2.6K and $41.6K, as per Social Blade. His estimated yearly earnings range from $31.K to $498.7K.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming started his journey in content creation a few years back, with the oldest video on his channel dating to April 2019. Over this period, he has regularly posted videos, gaining great numbers.

According to Social Blade, Happy Prince Gaming’s channel has amassed over 120 thousand subscribers and 10.39 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha