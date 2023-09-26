In Free Fire, many characters have unique abilities that can give you an advantage and increase your chances of victory. The skill slots in the game further allow you to make character combinations to use multiple characters in a single match. Also, you can buy these characters through the in-game store via the FF Diamonds or Gold.

The abundance of characters in the game may leave you confused about which one to choose. Moreover, to make the most of their abilities, you must be well experienced in their performance in the game’s BR and CS mode, as their effectiveness can vary.

In this article, we’ve listed the 10 best characters that are most useful in the Clash Squad mode of the game.

Free Fire 10 best characters for Clash Squad mode

1) Wukong

The character Wukong (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Clash Squad mode is a fast-paced match that relatively ends in less duration. It comprises action-packed gameplay which a beginner may not be used to. Using the character Wukong can be a wise decision in this case: he transforms you into a bush, enhancing your camping skills.

The ability lasts 15 seconds, decreasing your movement speed by 10% and cooling down in 200 seconds.

2) Maxim

The character Maxim (Image via Garena)

Hasty matches in the CS mode of Free Fire require keeping a good HP count, and a simple carelessness in maintaining the same can yield an instant elimination. For this, the character Maxim comes in handy due to his fast healing speed. He uses med kits and mushrooms 15% faster, which can contribute to the reason for your victory.

3) Kelly

The character Kelly (Image via Garena)

High sprinting speed is imperative in Free Fire CS rank matches due to their speedy gameplay. To do so, the character Kelly is a great help that increases your running speed by 6%. It can also help you dodge your enemies’ bullets, lessening the chances of elimination.

4) Rafael

The character Rafael (Image via Garena)

A sniper plays a crucial role in every squad match, as they can greatly benefit the team by instantly knocking down a distanced enemy. The developer has designed the character Rafael for such players in Free Fire.

While using an SR or marksman, the character’s ability silences the weapon’s busting sound and bleeds the knocked enemy 85% faster.

5) Thiva

The character Thiva (Image via Garena)

Good cooperation is imperative within your team when playing a four-versus-four match. The Free Fire character, Thiva, ensures it by reviving your teammates 70% faster and recovering 60 HP after three seconds of the revival. However, you can use the character’s ability only once every 60 seconds.

6) Dimitri

The character Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is another healing character that comes in handy to save your life in Free Fire CS mode. When a teammate is down, he triggers his revival speed. Furthermore, you can create a 3.5-meter healing zone around you, wherein your squad will recover 10 HP per second. The character’s skill cools down in 60 seconds.

7) Hayato

The character Hayato (Image via Garena)

Many players prefer an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire Clash Squad mode that often paves their way to a Booyah. The character Hayato can be a great aid in the mentioned playstyle. His passive ability increases your armor penetration by 5% after every 13% reduction in your HP count.

Hayato’s awakening ability further reduces your frontal damage by 3% for every 10% loss in the HP count.

8) Orion

The character Orion (Image via Garena)

Orion is one of the most popular Free Fire characters whose astonishing skills facilitate the users in Clash Squad as well as Battle Royale mode. He converts your EP count into 300 Crimson Energy and requires 150 to activate his skill. Upon activation, you won’t be able to attack your enemies but will stay invulnerable from their fires.

However, you’ll absorb your enemies’ 15 HP that are within five meters for three seconds, and the skill cools down in three seconds.

9) Miguel

The character Miguel (Image via Garena)

Free Fire CS rank match requires a good amount of EP count to ensure a good movement speed. This is where Free Fire’s Miguel character aids you in producing 200 EP when you knock down or kill an enemy.

Additionally, including Orion and Miguel in your character combination can be a cunning decision, as the former requires 150 EP that the latter can provide.

10) Sonia

The character Sonia (Image via Garena)

Sonia is another most sought-after character that thrills many Free Fire enthusiasts in the game’s CS mode. Her special ability is a roll of the dice, as it can eliminate the user if they fail to use the character's skill.

When inflicted by a lethal attack, the character enters into an invulnerable and immobile state for 0.5 seconds. Next, she gives you a 150 HP shield that lasts for three seconds. Knocking down a foe within this period will convert the residual HP shield to your HP. However, failing to do so can eliminate you automatically.

