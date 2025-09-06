  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Sep 06, 2025 04:47 GMT
FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 starts on September 6 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 starts on September 6 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

Day 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage Week 3 takes place on September 6. A total of 12 teams will compete in six Battle Royale matches. The top two in the overall standings at the end of the day will directly qualify for the Grand Finals, while the remaining 10 will advance to Day 2 of Week 3.

Ad

A total of 18 teams participated in the first two weeks of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage. Based on their overall standings, these participants were seeded into the third and fourth weeks of the phase.

Ultimately, 12 teams from the League Stage will be selected to compete in the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 Day 1

Here are the 12 teams that will play on Day 1 of the FFMIC 2025 League Week 3:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Nonstop Pros
  2. Total Gaming Esports
  3. Gods Reign
  4. Godlike Esports
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. Reckoning Esports
  7. Jonty Gaming
  8. Kar98 Army
  9. Revenant XSpark
  10. Team Tycoons
  11. S8UL
  12. Nightmare Esports

Schedule and how to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

Six matches will be played across six different maps on September 6, 2025. Fans can catch all the action live exclusively on the official Free Fire Max Esports India YouTube channel at 5:00 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Week 3 Day 1:

  • Game 1 - 5:30 pm IST
  • Game 2 - 6:20 pm IST
  • Game 3 - 6:50 pm IST
  • Game 4 - 7:20 pm IST
  • Game 5 - 7:50 pm IST
  • Game 6 - 6:20 pm IST

Nonstop Pros topped the overall standings after Week 2 of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage. The team delivered stellar performances throughout the first two weeks, winning four out of 24 matches. The squad will aim to maintain its momentum on Day 1 of Week 3 and secure a direct spot in the Grand Finals.

Ad

Total Gaming Esports finished second in the overall standings after 24 matches, recording 234 eliminations - the highest by any team in the first two weeks.

Gods Reign, Vasista Esports, and GodLike impressed with strong performances in Weeks 1 and 2, securing spots in the top five of the overall standings. Jonty Gaming followed closely, finishing sixth.

Popular teams Revenant XSpark and S8UL had relatively underwhelming runs in the earlier weeks of the FFMIC League. Both will be looking to bounce back and improve their performances on Day 1 of Week 3.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications