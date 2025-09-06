FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 Day 1: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage Week 3 takes place on September 6. A total of 12 teams will compete in six Battle Royale matches. The top two in the overall standings at the end of the day will directly qualify for the Grand Finals, while the remaining 10 will advance to Day 2 of Week 3.

A total of 18 teams participated in the first two weeks of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage. Based on their overall standings, these participants were seeded into the third and fourth weeks of the phase.

Ultimately, 12 teams from the League Stage will be selected to compete in the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 League Week 3 Day 1

Here are the 12 teams that will play on Day 1 of the FFMIC 2025 League Week 3:

Nonstop Pros Total Gaming Esports Gods Reign Godlike Esports Vasista Esports Reckoning Esports Jonty Gaming Kar98 Army Revenant XSpark Team Tycoons S8UL Nightmare Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Six matches will be played across six different maps on September 6, 2025. Fans can catch all the action live exclusively on the official Free Fire Max Esports India YouTube channel at 5:00 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Week 3 Day 1:

Game 1 - 5:30 pm IST

Game 2 - 6:20 pm IST

Game 3 - 6:50 pm IST

Game 4 - 7:20 pm IST

Game 5 - 7:50 pm IST

Game 6 - 6:20 pm IST

Nonstop Pros topped the overall standings after Week 2 of the FFMIC 2025 League Stage. The team delivered stellar performances throughout the first two weeks, winning four out of 24 matches. The squad will aim to maintain its momentum on Day 1 of Week 3 and secure a direct spot in the Grand Finals.

Total Gaming Esports finished second in the overall standings after 24 matches, recording 234 eliminations - the highest by any team in the first two weeks.

Gods Reign, Vasista Esports, and GodLike impressed with strong performances in Weeks 1 and 2, securing spots in the top five of the overall standings. Jonty Gaming followed closely, finishing sixth.

Popular teams Revenant XSpark and S8UL had relatively underwhelming runs in the earlier weeks of the FFMIC League. Both will be looking to bounce back and improve their performances on Day 1 of Week 3.

