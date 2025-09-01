  • home icon
  FFMIC 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings and highlights 

FFMIC 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 01, 2025 05:35 GMT
Nonstop Pros ranks first after Week 2 of FFMIC 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India)
Nonstop Pros ranks first after Week 2 of FFMIC 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India)

Week 2 of the Free Fire India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage Battle Royale ended on August 31. All 18 participating teams have played 24 games in the initial two weeks of the stage. These teams will contest in the remaining two weeks of the stage for 12 spots in the finale. The top eight teams have qualified for the India Cup Clash Squad mode contest.

Nonstop Pros topped the overall standings with 398 points and four Booyahs. Total Gaming also had a strong run in their initial 24 games of the FFMIC League. The team has claimed second rank with 384 points, including 234 eliminations. Gods Reign improved their performances on Sunday and jumped to third position with 309 points and three Booyahs.

Vasista Esports secured fourth place with 307 points, including 149 eliminations. GodLike finished fifth in the table with 307 points and two Booyahs. The team has had a good run so far in the League. Reckoning came sixth with 303 points.

also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings of FFMIC 2025 League after Week 2

  1. Nonstop Pros - 398 points
  2. Total Gaming eSports - 384 points
  3. Gods Reign - 309 points
  4. Vasista Esports - 307 points
  5. Godlike Esports - 307 points
  6. Reckoning Esports - 303 points
  7. Jonty Gaming - 294 points
  8. Kar98 Army - 293 points
  9. Revenant Spark - 292 points
  10. Team Tycoons - 286 points
  11. S8UL - 284 points
  12. Nightmare Esports - 255 points
  13. Genesis Esports - 223 points
  14. Aerobotz Esports - 223 points
  15. Autobotz Esports - 210 points
  16. TEAM iNSANE - 196 points
  17. NG Silver Eagle - 107 points
  18. Team Hind - 86 points

Jonty Gaming had a slow start to the League Stage, but improved their performances and ranked seventh with 294 points. They grabbed three Booyahs and 145 eliminations in their 24 matches. Kar98 Army came eighth with 293 points and four Booyahs.

Revenant XSpark, which recently entered Free Fire Max scene, secured ninth position with 292 points. Team Tycoons held 10th in the overall standings with 286 points and two Booyahs. S8UL has had a mediocre run so far in the League. The team acquired 11th spot with 284 points and four Booyahs.

Genesis and Aerobotz scored 223 points each. Autobotz was 15th with 210 points and one Booyah. Team Insane and Silver Eagle came 16th and 17th with 196 and 107 points, respectively. Team Hind was in the last spot with 86 points after Week 2 of the FFMIC League.

Edited by Angad Sharma
