FFMIC 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Week 2 of the Free Fire India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage Battle Royale ended on August 31. All 18 participating teams have played 24 games in the initial two weeks of the stage. These teams will contest in the remaining two weeks of the stage for 12 spots in the finale. The top eight teams have qualified for the India Cup Clash Squad mode contest.Nonstop Pros topped the overall standings with 398 points and four Booyahs. Total Gaming also had a strong run in their initial 24 games of the FFMIC League. The team has claimed second rank with 384 points, including 234 eliminations. Gods Reign improved their performances on Sunday and jumped to third position with 309 points and three Booyahs.Vasista Esports secured fourth place with 307 points, including 149 eliminations. GodLike finished fifth in the table with 307 points and two Booyahs. The team has had a good run so far in the League. Reckoning came sixth with 303 points.Overall standings of FFMIC 2025 League after Week 2 Nonstop Pros - 398 pointsTotal Gaming eSports - 384 pointsGods Reign - 309 pointsVasista Esports - 307 pointsGodlike Esports - 307 pointsReckoning Esports - 303 pointsJonty Gaming - 294 pointsKar98 Army - 293 pointsRevenant Spark - 292 pointsTeam Tycoons - 286 pointsS8UL - 284 pointsNightmare Esports - 255 pointsGenesis Esports - 223 pointsAerobotz Esports - 223 pointsAutobotz Esports - 210 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 196 pointsNG Silver Eagle - 107 pointsTeam Hind - 86 pointsJonty Gaming had a slow start to the League Stage, but improved their performances and ranked seventh with 294 points. They grabbed three Booyahs and 145 eliminations in their 24 matches. Kar98 Army came eighth with 293 points and four Booyahs.Revenant XSpark, which recently entered Free Fire Max scene, secured ninth position with 292 points. Team Tycoons held 10th in the overall standings with 286 points and two Booyahs. S8UL has had a mediocre run so far in the League. The team acquired 11th spot with 284 points and four Booyahs.Genesis and Aerobotz scored 223 points each. Autobotz was 15th with 210 points and one Booyah. Team Insane and Silver Eagle came 16th and 17th with 196 and 107 points, respectively. Team Hind was in the last spot with 86 points after Week 2 of the FFMIC League.