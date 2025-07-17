Revenant XSpark announces Free Fire Max roster for FFMIC 2025

Revenant XSpark has announced its entry into Free Fire Max on July 16, 2025. The club unveiled its roster for the ongoing FFMIC 2025. The team features five experienced athletes: KD, Black, Sahil, Louis, and Wolvin. These players were previously associated with Team Hind. The lineup has already made it to the Online Qualifiers of the FFMIC 2025.

Many popular clubs have signed rosters for Free Fire Max after the announcement of the FFMIC. Garena is organizing an official tournament of the game in India after over three years. 48 teams have been selected from the In-Game Qualifiers for the upcoming Online Qualifiers of the event. These teams will battle it out for a mammoth prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Revenant XSpark’s Free Fire Max squad

Here is a look at Revenant XSpark’s Free Fire Max squad

KD - Priyanshu Louis - Ayush Jangir Black - Anurag Thakur Sahil - Sahil Dahiya Wolvin - Dhruv Sharma

These players, who have been playing together for a long time, recently emerged victorious in the Lidoma Endless Series 2025 - India Open Regional Cup.

The squad has qualified for the Lidoma South Asia Regional Championship, which is set to begin on July 25, 2025. Many top-tier teams from South Asia will compete in the event. The top eight teams from the tournament will earn their spot in the Lidoma Asia Intercontinental Clash.

The Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 will take place from July 26 to August 3, 2025. 48 clubs will contest for 18 spots in the League Stage. These matches will also be live-streamed on YouTube. Revenant XSpark's squad will look to deliver their best and secure their spot in the League.

Garena has already announced the details of the FFMIC 2025. Many renowned clubs like GodLike, Total Gaming, Orangutan Elite, and others will be seen playing in the Online Qualifiers. The event kicked off on July 13 and will end on September 28, 2025.

Popular clubs Revenant and XSpark collaborated in late 2024 to form a new team called Revenant XSpark. The firm has rosters competing in many games, including Battlegrounds Mobile India, Valorant, and Brawl Star. The organization will aim to win the ongoing FFMIC 2025 and find early success in the Free Fire scene.

