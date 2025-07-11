Total Gaming Esports announces its Free Fire Max roster for FFMIC 2025

Total Gaming Esports unveiled its roster for Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. The team, founded by popular streamer Total Gaming, won many prestigious tournaments from 2020 to early 2022. The club will now aim to deliver its best performance in the upcoming FFMIC event and lift the official title.

FFMIC 2025 is Garena's first official Free Fire esports event in India after a long hiatus and will feature many popular teams. Registration for the India Cup is currently underway and will end on July 13. The tournament will be held in various stages from July 13 to September 28 and feature a grand prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Garena has already announced the full details of the event. Read on for more.

Total Gaming Esports’ lineup for Free Fire Max India Cup 2025

Total Gaming Esports unveils its roster for India Cup 2025 (Image via Instagram/Fozyajay)

Here is the five-man lineup for the India Cup:

Fozyajay Delete Mafia Aztec Shanky

Fozyajay, Mafia, and Delete played for Total Gaming Esports for a long time in the past. They left the club in March 2022 following the Free Fire ban in India. After three years, the trio has returned to the club.

Aztec and Shanky are rising stars on the team. They will aim to display their outstanding skills in the upcoming event and help Total Gaming Esports secure the title.

Total Gaming Esports debuted in Free Fire in late 2020. They made a fantastic start to their journey, winning the India Championship 2020 Fall. Fozyajay was in the lineup and played a crucial role for the team.

The team maintained its emphatic run in 2021 and early 2022, emerging victorious in several tournaments. In 2021, the team clinched the Titan Invitational Clash Squad, Booyah Streamer Royale, Free Fire Pro League Summer, Booyah League Summer, and TEC Invitational Season 2. Delete was MVP in the Grand Finals of the Pro League Summer.

Total Gaming Esports also conquered the World Esports Cup Grand Finals in January 2022. Mafia, Fozyajay, and Delete were part of the lineup in the event. Mafia won the MVP award, while Fozyajay secured the Best IGL title. These experienced members will focus on lifting another major title in the upcoming India Cup 2025.

