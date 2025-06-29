Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 registration to kick off on July 7

Registration for the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 will begin on July 7, 2025, allowing teams from across India to sign up for this official tournament. Garena will unveil more details about the registration process in the coming few days. This prestigious event will begin on July 13 and conclude on September 28, 2025. Many famous organisations will be seen playing in this high-octane competition.

Garena is all set to organise an official tournament in India after a long time. In February 2022, the Indian Government banned the Free Fire game due to concerns regarding users' data safety. However, the Max version of the game was not blocked from the Google Play Store in the country. The publisher has announced an official esports event in India after over three years.

Garena unveils dates for Free Fire Max India Cup 2025

Garena has announced the roadmap for the upcoming Free Fire Max India Cup 2025. The tournament will be conducted in four phases. Teams will engage against one another in the initial phases for a spot in the Grand Finals. The total prize pool for the event has not been announced yet.

Here is the event roadmap:

In-Game Qualifiers - July 13, 2025

Online Qualifiers - July 26 to August 3, 2025

League Stage - August 22 to September 14, 2025

Grand Finals - September 27 and 28, 2025

The In-Game Qualifiers will be organised on July 13, 2025. All registered teams will contest in this phase, with the top-performing squads moving on to the Online Qualifiers. Garena has not yet announced how many teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will qualify for the next phase.

The Online Qualifiers will take place from July 26 to August 3, 2025. During this period, teams will compete against each other for a spot in the League Stage, which will run across three weeks from August 22 to September 14, 2025. The best 12 teams from the League Stage will qualify for the Grand Finals, while the remaining teams will face elimination from this Free Fire event.

The FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals are scheduled to be played across two days on September 27 and 28, 2025. The best 12 teams from the League Stage will battle for the trophy.

Several well-known organisations have announced that they will compete in the upcoming Free Fire Max event. GodLike Esports has already disclosed its roster for the tournament. The renowned club has signed the ex-Autobotz players, who have performed brilliantly in the past few months. Meanwhile, K9 Esports has also announced its plans to participate in the upcoming tournament.

