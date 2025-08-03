FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2 Group B: Overall standings, qualified teams for League Stage, and highlights 

Week 2 of the FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers saw Group B teams competing in six matches. The top six progressed to the League Stage, while the bottom six were eliminated from the Free Fire Max event. A total of 36 teams, divided into three groups, are participating in Week 2 for 18 available spots in the League Stage. Group A has completed all of its matches for the week.RNX Esports emerged as the standout team in Group B, winning three out of six matches. The squad secured 114 points and claimed three Booyahs. Aura Esports finished second with 100 points. Vintage and Ultera ranked third and fourth with 78 and 73 points, respectively. NS Silver and Team Hind took fifth and sixth place with 72 and 60 points, respectively. These teams have qualified for the League Stage.K9 Esports finished seventh in the group with 58 points. URBANSKY and Gyan Gaming secured eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Meanwhile, DYT Officials underperformed, placing 11th with 42 points. Rising Esports ended at the bottom with just 28 points.Group B highlights of FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2Here are the overall Group B standings after Week 2 of the FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the highlights:Match 1 - Nexterra RNX Esports kicked off Week 2 of the FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers with a stellar performance, winning the first match with 27 points. Aura Esports also delivered a strong showing, scoring 21 points. NS Silver and K9 Esports each earned 14 points. Black Flag and Vintage collected 12 and 11 points, respectively.Match 2 - Kalahari NS Silver emerged victorious in the second match with 19 points. Black Flag, K9 Esports, and Aura Esports followed closely with 19, 18, and 17 points each. DYT Officials also played well, securing 16 points, while Vintage added 15 points to its tally.Match 3 - Purgatory Aura Esports recorded an impressive 26-point win in the third match of the Qualifiers Week 2. NS Silver accumulated 15 points, while Gyan Gaming Esports had a promising performance with 14 points. Vintage and Team Hind earned 13 points apiece. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 4 - Alpine RNX Esports secured their second Booyah of the FFMIC 2025 Qualifiers with a commanding 29-point finish. Team Hind also put on a strong display, grabbing 17 points. Ultra Instinct and Vintage secured 15 points each.Match 5 - Bermuda RNX Esports continued its dominant run in the fifth match, winning its third Booyah with 38 points. Gyan Gaming and Ultra Instinct earned 22 and 21 points, respectively, while Vintage bagged 12 points.Match 6 - SolaraUltra Instinct emerged victorious in the final match of the FFMIC 2025 Qualifiers Week 2 with 30 points. K9 Esports and Aura Esports followed with 23 points each. URBANSKY and Team Hind scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Vintage remained consistent and added another 12 points to its total.