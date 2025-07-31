Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 2: Groups, dates, format, and how to watch

All 36 participants will play their Week 2 matches of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Online Qualifiers on August 2 and 3. These teams have been seeded into three groups of 12. The top six teams from each group will secure their spots in the League Stage, while the remaining ones will be knocked out of the India Cup 2025.A total of 48 teams participated in Week 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup Online Qualifiers. They were divided into four groups. The best nine performers from each group reached Week 2. The bottom three from each group were eliminated from the FFMIC 2025.Participating teams in Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Online Qualifiers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGroup AGodLike EsportsJonty GamingTotal GamingTSG ArmyCrust EsportsVelonixGW ManishCFF EsportsBlack BirdsHN EliteAerobotzVaish NationGroup BK9 EsportsRMX EsportsUltra InstinctTeam HindBlack Flag ArmyNG SilverURBANSKY EsportsGyan Gaming Esportsvintage EsportsDYT OfficialAura EsportsRising EsportsGroup CNG ProsThe CaptainsRevenant XSparkTeam S8ULTeam BlazexisKar98 ArmyTeam TamilasAutobotz EsportsTeam TycoonsPhoenixUGxHanumanTeam MegastarsHow to watchDay 1 of the second week will kick off at 1:30 pm IST on August 2. Day 2 will begin at 5:30 pm IST on August 3. Fans can watch it live only on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Max India Esports in English and Hindi.In Week 1 of the Online Qualifiers, NG Pro was the top performer in Group A. The team displayed impressive consistency and topped the overall standings in the group. Team Captains also played well and earned second place in the group. S8UL Esports acquired the NXT HH roster, which was third in the group.In Group B of Week 1, RNX Esports demonstrated decent performances and came out on top of the overall standings. Ultra Instinct also looked impressive. Revenant XSpark was third in the group. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports grabbed first place in Group C of Week 1. Total Gaming Esports also showed promise and earned second rank there. Crust Esports ensured third position in the group.GodLike Esports were impressive in Group D and won four Booyahs in their six matches. The experienced Free Fire squad claimed first place in the group. Jonty Gaming and TSG were in second and third positions, respectively.