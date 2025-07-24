Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers groups announced

Garena unveiled the groups for the Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. A total of 48 teams have been seeded into four groups for Week 1 of the stage. Each group will take part in six matches. The top nine teams from each group will compete in Week 2. While the bottom three teams from each group will face elimination from the FFMIC.Week 1's matches will be played on July 26 and 27, 2025, and those of Week 2 will be on August 2 and 3. Big names like TSG, Total Gaming, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark will be seen playing in this stage. Fans can watch it on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Max India Esports from 1:30 pm onward.Participating groups in Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGroup AKAR98 ArmyGW ManishNG ProsCFT EsportsAerobotzThe CaptainsTeam TycoonsDYT OfficialNovacaineGods OmenMystic EsportsNXTxHHGroup BURBANSKY EsportsRNX EsportsLegends EsportsNG Silver EaglePhoenix EsportRevenant XSparkOligarchsAS EsportsVaish NationTeam Blazex15Team HindGroup CK9 EsportsQuirkiesTotal GamingTeam TamilasUGxHanumanAutobotz EsportsCrust EsportsBlack BirdsThe ODDSTeam MegastarsValonixSimpxGangGroup DGodLike EsportsTSG ArmyBlack Flag ArmyRising EsportsVintage EsportsJonty GamingTeam NBAAura EsportsKFFCHN EliteGyan Gaming EsportsThunder Empire EsportsKar98 Army had an amazing run in the In-Game Qualifiers. ITZ Elite also played well in the initial stage. K9 Esports, who recently signed its roster, delivered strong performances in the previous phase.GodLike Esports signed the former Autobotz’s squad in June. The squad has performed well in the past few months. They will look to showcase their talents in the Online Qualifiers and earn a spot in the League Stage.Total Gaming features expected athletes like FozyAjay, Delete, and Mafia in their squad. These players have won many Free Fire tournaments in the past. The popular lineup will be one of the top team to watch out for in the Online Qualifiers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark recently entered the Free Fire scene by signing the former players of Team Hind. The lineup boasts experienced athletes like KD, Sahil, Louis, and Black. The organisation will aim to perform well in the upcomin Qualifiers and secure their spots in the League Stage.Many underdogs have earned their spots in this stage after performing well in the In-Game Qualifiers. These team will hope to maintain their brilliant performances in the Online Qualifiers and reach the next phase.