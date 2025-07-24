Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers groups announced

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Jul 24, 2025 14:27 GMT
FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers features 48 teams (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India )
Garena unveiled the groups for the Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. A total of 48 teams have been seeded into four groups for Week 1 of the stage. Each group will take part in six matches. The top nine teams from each group will compete in Week 2. While the bottom three teams from each group will face elimination from the FFMIC.

Week 1's matches will be played on July 26 and 27, 2025, and those of Week 2 will be on August 2 and 3. Big names like TSG, Total Gaming, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark will be seen playing in this stage. Fans can watch it on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Max India Esports from 1:30 pm onward.

Participating groups in Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 1

Group A

  1. KAR98 Army
  2. GW Manish
  3. NG Pros
  4. CFT Esports
  5. Aerobotz
  6. The Captains
  7. Team Tycoons
  8. DYT Official
  9. Novacaine
  10. Gods Omen
  11. Mystic Esports
  12. NXTxHH

Group B

  1. URBANSKY Esports
  2. RNX Esports
  3. Legends Esports
  4. NG Silver Eagle
  5. Phoenix Esport
  6. Revenant XSpark
  7. Oligarchs
  8. AS Esports
  9. Vaish Nation
  10. Team Blazex15
  11. Team Hind

Group C

  1. K9 Esports
  2. Quirkies
  3. Total Gaming
  4. Team Tamilas
  5. UGxHanuman
  6. Autobotz Esports
  7. Crust Esports
  8. Black Birds
  9. The ODDS
  10. Team Megastars
  11. Valonix
  12. SimpxGang

Group D

  1. GodLike Esports
  2. TSG Army
  3. Black Flag Army
  4. Rising Esports
  5. Vintage Esports
  6. Jonty Gaming
  7. Team NBA
  8. Aura Esports
  9. KFFC
  10. HN Elite
  11. Gyan Gaming Esports
  12. Thunder Empire Esports
Kar98 Army had an amazing run in the In-Game Qualifiers. ITZ Elite also played well in the initial stage. K9 Esports, who recently signed its roster, delivered strong performances in the previous phase.

GodLike Esports signed the former Autobotz’s squad in June. The squad has performed well in the past few months. They will look to showcase their talents in the Online Qualifiers and earn a spot in the League Stage.

Total Gaming features expected athletes like FozyAjay, Delete, and Mafia in their squad. These players have won many Free Fire tournaments in the past. The popular lineup will be one of the top team to watch out for in the Online Qualifiers.

Revenant XSpark recently entered the Free Fire scene by signing the former players of Team Hind. The lineup boasts experienced athletes like KD, Sahil, Louis, and Black. The organisation will aim to perform well in the upcomin Qualifiers and secure their spots in the League Stage.

Many underdogs have earned their spots in this stage after performing well in the In-Game Qualifiers. These team will hope to maintain their brilliant performances in the Online Qualifiers and reach the next phase.

Gametube

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

