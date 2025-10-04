FFWS 2025 Bangladesh: Winners, qualified teams for Global Finals, and prize pool distribution

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Bangladesh concluded on October 4. The top two teams from the tournament seized their seats in the Global Finals 2025, an International event. Red Hawks delivered a series of outstanding performances and became the undisputed champions of the World Series. The veteran lineup walked away with $16,427.Red Hawks won three out of eight games in the finals. The squad scored 173 points, including 107 eliminations. Red Cliff emerged as the runner-up in the FFWS. The team grabbed 99 points and one Booyah. Both teams will represent Bangladesh in the Global Finals, which will be played from October 31 to November 15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.The Knockout Stage of the World Series 2025 Bangladesh was organised from September 12 to 28. 12 out of the total 18 participating teams were selected for the Grand Finals. Adopting the Champion Rush Point format, the Global Finals also marked a major shift by offering two spots. The upcoming international event will feature a huge prize pool of $1 million.Prize pool distribution of FFWS 2025 Bangladesh View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the prize pool distribution:Red Hawks - $16,481Red Cliff - $9,889The Goat - $6,592Reflex United - $4,944Bangladesh Top 1 - $3,296Fangs - $1,648Team NDT - $1,236Team 2xD - $1,236Team Jawbreakers - $824Unique Legends - $824Team DK - $495Noxious Blaze - $495Tensai Esports - $247Team Infinity- $247Straw Hats Esports - $247Nova Knights - $247From The Future - $247Team Error United - $247The Goat finished third with 95 points and two Booyahs, but missed its spot in the Global Finals by a narrow margin. Reflex United and Bangladesh sat fourth and fifth, respectively. Both squads grabbed 95 points and a Booyah apiece.Fangs came sixth with 84 points, including 42 eliminations. Team NDT and 2xD finished seventh and eighth with 81 and 78 points, respectively. The Jawbreakers struggled in the finale, settling for a ninth-placed finish with 74 points. The Free Fire lineup had an impressive run in the Knockout Stage of the FFWS 2025.Overall standings of Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)Unique Legends and DK ranked 10th and 11th, respectively. Noxious Blaze remained rooted to the bottom with a meagre 49 points, including 30 eliminations. These 12 squads participated in the Grand Finals of the event.