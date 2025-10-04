  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • FFWS 2025 Bangladesh: Winners, qualified teams for Global Finals, and prize pool distribution

FFWS 2025 Bangladesh: Winners, qualified teams for Global Finals, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Published Oct 04, 2025 18:40 GMT
FFWS 2025 Bangladesh wrapped up on October 4 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)
FFWS 2025 Bangladesh wrapped up on October 4 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Bangladesh concluded on October 4. The top two teams from the tournament seized their seats in the Global Finals 2025, an International event. Red Hawks delivered a series of outstanding performances and became the undisputed champions of the World Series. The veteran lineup walked away with $16,427.

Ad

Red Hawks won three out of eight games in the finals. The squad scored 173 points, including 107 eliminations. Red Cliff emerged as the runner-up in the FFWS. The team grabbed 99 points and one Booyah. Both teams will represent Bangladesh in the Global Finals, which will be played from October 31 to November 15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Knockout Stage of the World Series 2025 Bangladesh was organised from September 12 to 28. 12 out of the total 18 participating teams were selected for the Grand Finals. Adopting the Champion Rush Point format, the Global Finals also marked a major shift by offering two spots.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming international event will feature a huge prize pool of $1 million.

Prize pool distribution of FFWS 2025 Bangladesh

Ad

Here is the prize pool distribution:

  1. Red Hawks - $16,481
  2. Red Cliff - $9,889
  3. The Goat - $6,592
  4. Reflex United - $4,944
  5. Bangladesh Top 1 - $3,296
  6. Fangs - $1,648
  7. Team NDT - $1,236
  8. Team 2xD - $1,236
  9. Team Jawbreakers - $824
  10. Unique Legends - $824
  11. Team DK - $495
  12. Noxious Blaze - $495
  13. Tensai Esports - $247
  14. Team Infinity- $247
  15. Straw Hats Esports - $247
  16. Nova Knights - $247
  17. From The Future - $247
  18. Team Error United - $247

The Goat finished third with 95 points and two Booyahs, but missed its spot in the Global Finals by a narrow margin. Reflex United and Bangladesh sat fourth and fifth, respectively. Both squads grabbed 95 points and a Booyah apiece.

Ad

Fangs came sixth with 84 points, including 42 eliminations. Team NDT and 2xD finished seventh and eighth with 81 and 78 points, respectively. The Jawbreakers struggled in the finale, settling for a ninth-placed finish with 74 points. The Free Fire lineup had an impressive run in the Knockout Stage of the FFWS 2025.

Overall standings of Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)
Overall standings of Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Bangladesh Official)

Unique Legends and DK ranked 10th and 11th, respectively. Noxious Blaze remained rooted to the bottom with a meagre 49 points, including 30 eliminations. These 12 squads participated in the Grand Finals of the event.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications