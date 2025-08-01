Free Fire World Series 2025 Global Finals: Slots distribution and dates announced 

Garena announced the slots distribution for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals. A total of 18 teams from around the world will be selected for this grand annual event. It is scheduled to be played from October 31 to November 15, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Garena recently hosted the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, which featured one slot for the Global Finals.Evos Divine from Indonesia won the World Cup and qualified directly for the FFWS 2025 Global Finals. The remaining 17 teams will be selected from the regional events. The publisher has not yet announced the format and total prize pool for the World Series. The previous edition of the event was held in Brazil with a prize pool of $1 million. Brazilian club Fluxo was the winner of the event.Slots distribution for Free Fire Word Series 2025 Global Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Global Finals will feature a total of eight teams from Southeast Asia region. Three teams from Brazil will be chosen for the event. Two teams each from LATAM and Bangladesh will qualify there. One team each from MEA and Pakistan will advance to the tournament. Here is slot distribution for the Global Finals:EWC Champions - 1 team - Evos DivineFFWS SEA - 8 teamsFFWS Brazil - 3 teamsFFWS LATAM - 2 teamsFFWS Bangladesh - 2 teamsFFWS MEA - 1 teamFFWS Pakistan - 1 teamGarena has announced two slots for Bangladesh to the Global Finals. Free Fire was unbanned earlier this year in the country. For the first time, two teams from the country will participate for in an international event of the game.Similar to the previous edition, South East Asia region received eight spots in the Global Finals. The top eight teams from the FFWS SEA 2025 Fall will qualify for the event. The fall edition of the FFWS SEA will kick off on August 15.Three teams from the FFWS Brazi Season 3 will secure their spots in the event. While the top teams from the online FFWS LATAM event will earn their spots in the Global Finals. The winners of both the FFWS Pakistan and MEA will qualify for the global event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe World Series 2025 Global Finals will not feature any Indian teams. The game has been banned in the country for the past three years. However, Garena is hosting a Free Fire Max event, called FFMIC, in India as the Max version of the game is still available on Google Play Store in the country.