FFWS 2025 Brazil Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Brazil Final was held on June 21. A total of seven matches were held between 12 finalists. The remaining seven matches will take place on June 22. The top three teams from the overall standings of the finals will qualify for the Esports World Cup. Fluxo, who topped the Group Stage, has already secured its spot in the World Cup.

LOS performed well on the first day of the finals and came out on top in the overall standings. The team scored 103 points with the help of two Booyahs and 50 eliminations in its seven matches. Corinthians also looked impressive on Day 1 and secured the second place with 96 points and one Booyah.

Overall standings after Day 1 of FFWS 2025 Brazil Grand Finals

Here's a look at the overall standings post FFWS 2025 Brazil Grand Finals Day 1:

LOS - 103 points Corinthians - 96 points Fluxo - 82 points PaiN Gaming - 78 points Alfa 34 - 76 points Alpha7 Esports - 69 points LOUD - 65 points E1 Sports - 63 points Vasco eSports - 61 points W7M Esports - 59 points Team Solid - 41 points Flamengo - 40 points

Fluxo Esports too had a nice start to the FFWS Finale as the renowned lineup grabbed third rank with 82 points and one Booyah. The team clinched 29 eliminations in their seven matches, and will aim to defend its title.

Pain Gaming registered the fourth spot to its name with 78 points, including 34 eliminations. Alfa 34 managed 76 points in its seven encounters and came fifth in the scoreboard. Alpha 7, a popular Brazilian club, had an average start to the finale as the side scored only 69 points with the help of 42 kills.

LOUD too had a mediocre run on the opening day, ranking seventh with 65 points. The experienced Free Fire lineup was phenomenal in the Group Stage of the FFWS 2025 Brazil. E1 Esports ranked eighth with 63 points and one Booyah.

Vasco Esports ensured ninth position with 61 points and one Booyah. W7M and Team Solid were 10th and 11th with 59 and 41 points, respectively. Flamengo MDL had a poor start to the FFWS Finale as the team was in the bottom spot with 40 points. The team had a below average run in the Group Stage and barely qualified for the Grand Finals.

Day 2 of the FFWS 2025 Brazil Finals will take place on June 22. These finalists will play their rest seven matches. It will be a vital day for the participants, with each aiming to secure their spots in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 Riyadh.

