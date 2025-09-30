  • home icon
FFWS 2025 Brazil Split 2 Group Stage: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Modified Sep 30, 2025 05:13 GMT
Top 12 teams from Group Stage qualify for FFWS 2025 Brazil Split 2 Finals
12 teams from the Group Stage have qualified for the FFWS 2025 Brazil Split 2 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports Brasil)

The Group Stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Brazil Split 2 has concluded, with the top 12 teams advancing to the Grand Finals after fierce competition among 16 squads. These finalists will battle it out on October 5, 2025, with the top two securing spots in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals.

Fluxo Esports, winner of the FFWS 2024 Global Finals, maintained its dominance in the region by claiming first place in the Group Stage. The experienced team accumulated 855 points, 14 Booyahs, and 371 eliminations across 54 matches.

Overall standings of FFWS 2025 Brazil Split 2 Group Stage

Here are the overall standings of the teams in the FFWS 2025 Brazil Split 2 Group Stage:

  1. Fluxo - 855 points
  2. Team Solid - 826 points
  3. LOS - 745 points
  4. paiN Gaming - 661 points
  5. E1 Sports - 648 points
  6. LOUD - 639 points
  7. W7M Esports - 568 points
  8. Alpha7 Esports - 554 points
  9. Vasco eSports - 532 points
  10. Loops Esports - 527 points
  11. Alfa 34 - 516 points
  12. RUSH Gaming - 482 points
  13. RED Canids - 483 points
  14. AXS Fusion - 397 points
  15. iNCO Gaming - 387 points
  16. Influence Rage - 327 points

Team Solid delivered outstanding performances throughout its 54 matches, earning second place. The team bagged 826 points with the help of 14 Booyahs and 371 eliminations. Defending champion Team LOS also had a strong run, securing third place with 745 points and six Booyahs.

Pain Gaming finished fourth with 661 points and five Booyahs. E1 Esports ranked fifth with 648 points and three Booyahs, though the team struggled slightly in the last few matches. LOUD came in sixth with 639 points and four Booyahs.

W7M and Alpha7 Esports secured the seventh and eighth positions, scoring 568 and 554 points, respectively. Vasco claimed ninth place with 532 points.

Loops Esports held the 10th position with 527 points and two Booyahs. Meanwhile, Alfa34 and RUSH bagged the final two spots in the top 12 with 516 and 492 points, respectively.

Red Candis finished 13th with 492 points, while AXS Fusion ended in 14th place with 397 points. Fan favorites INCO Gaming and Influence Rage occupied the bottom two spots with 387 and 327 points, respectively. These four teams were eliminated from the Free Fire World Series

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
