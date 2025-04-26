FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring Knockout took place on April 25, with teams in Group A and Group B competing in six matches. Buriram United from Thailand delivered a phenomenal performance, securing first place in the overall standings with 122 points and 64 eliminations.

Team Flash from Vietnam claimed the second spot with 82 points. Team Falcons also performed well, finishing third on the leaderboard with 80 points. Fourth-placed P Esports and fifth-placed Heavy followed closely with 73 and 71 points, respectively.

RRQ Kazu, the runner-up of the FFWS 2024 Global Finals, secured sixth place with 71 points. Bigetron Esports won the final match of the day, moving up to seventh place with 63 points. Meanwhile, All Gamers bagged the eighth spot with 60 points.

Reverse Red had an underwhelming run, accumulating only 43 points and finishing in ninth place. Todak and Vesakha both scored 33 points to secure the 10th and 11th positions, respectively. Meanwhile, ONIC from Indonesia finished 12th with 25 points.

Overall rankings of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Day 1

Here are the overall rankings after Day 1 of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring:

Buriram United - 122 points Team Flash - 82 Team Falcons - 80 points P Esports - 78 points Heavy - 73 points RRQ Kazu - 71 points Bigetron - 63 points All Gamers Global - 60 points Reverse Red. - 43 points Todak - 33 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 33 points ONIC - 25 points

Match 1 - Kalahari

P Esports won the first match, earning 32 points. Team Flash and Buriram United secured 18 and 16 points, respectively. Bigetron and RRQ collected 13 and 12 points each.

Match 2 - Alpine

Team Falcons emerged victorious in the second match, claiming 28 points. Heavy and Buriram United managed 17 points each, while Vesakha Sriwijaya also performed well, adding 14 points to their tally.

Match 3 - Nexterra

Buriram United secured their first Chicken Dinner of the FFWS Spring Knockout on Day 1, accumulating 25 points. Heavy also put up a strong showing, earning 24 points and 15 kills. Team Falcons grabbed 22 points, while Flash and RRQ each picked up 17 points.

Match 4 - Purgatory

All Gamers bounced back in the fourth match, clinching a 27-point Booyah. Flash and Buriram once again delivered great performances, earning 18 and 16 points, respectively. P Esports finished with 12 points.

Match 5 - Bermuda

Buriram United claimed their second Booyah of the FFWS, earning 32 points. Bigetron secured 20 points and 12 eliminations. Todak, Flash, and RRQ accumulated 17, 14, and 13 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Alpine

Bigetron won the sixth match with 20 points. RRQ also delivered an impressive performance, earning 22 points and 13 kills. P Esports grabbed 21 points, while Buriram and All Gamers claimed 16 and 13 points, respectively.

