FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 3 Day 1: Overall points table and summary 

Day 1 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 3 was held on May 9, 2025. Evos Divine from Indonesia finished first in the overall standings after a spectacular performance on the opening day of Week 3. The team scored 419 points with the help of six Booyahs and 228 kills. Buriram United had an average start to the week as the Thai squad slipped to second place with 409 points and five Booyahs.

The Knockout Stage is being held in two phases. A total of 18 teams, divided into three groups, are contesting in this stage. Each phase will take place over three weeks, with the best 12 teams from these phases chosen for the Finale.

Overall points table after Day 1 of FFWS 2025 SEA Knockout Week 3

Here is the overall scoreboard after Week 3 Day 1:

Evos Divine - 419 points Buriram United - 409 points Bigetron - 354 points WAG - 345 points RRQ - 345 points Team Flash - 333 points GOW - 329 points Team Vemos - 329 points Team Falcons - 308 points Reverse Red - 291 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 264 points ONIC - 252 points Heavy - 252 points All Gamers - 241 points Core Memory Esports - 229 points Expand - 218 points Todak - 197 points P Esports - 178 points

Bigetron from Indonesia had a brilliant start to Week 3. The club jumped to the third spot in the overall scoreboard with 354 points, including 188 eliminations. WAG from Vietnam finished fourth with 345 points and three Booyahs, followed by Indonesia’s RRQ RYU.

Team Flash ranked sixth with 333 points and one Booyah. GOW and Vamos have collected 329 points each. Team Falcons from Thailand stood ninth with 308 points and four Booyahs. Reverse Red came 10th with 291 points and six Booyahs in their 24 matches.

Vesakha and ONIC have had a below average run so far in the FFWS Knockout as they are at 11th and 12th with 264 and 252 points, respectively. All Gamers from Thailand ranked 14th with 241 points and three Booyahs.

Malaysian clubs Expand and Todak have struggled so far in the FFWS. They have scored 210 and 197 points in their 30 matches, respectively. P Esports from Vietnam finished in bottom place with 178 points and one Booyah after their 30 matches. They will look to improve their ranking in the upcoming matches of the Knockout.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.