How to watch Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring

The FFWS 2025 Southeast Asia Spring is all set to kick off on April 25. This tournament, featuring 18 Free Fire teams, will conclude on June 15. Participants will compete in the Battle Royale mode for a massive prize pool of $300,000. The top-performing organizations will earn coveted spots in the Esports World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

A total of 14 teams have received direct invitations from the FFWS 2024 SEA Fall. The winners of regional qualifiers from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam have also secured their places in the tournament. The champions will take home the grand prize of $100,000.

When and where to watch FFWS 2025 SEA Spring

Ad

Trending

The Knockout Stage of the FFWS 2025 Southeast Asia Spring will be played online from April 25 to June 1. During this phase, all 18 teams will compete for the 12 available spots in the LAN Finals, which are scheduled for June 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Fans can watch both stages live on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of Free Fire Esports at 4 pm IST. The event will be broadcast in many languages, including English.

Participating teams in FFWS SEA Spring

Ad

Team Flash Todak Buriram United Esports Vesakha Sriwijaya Bigetron Esports ONIC Olympus Team Falcons Heavy All Gamers Global P Esports Reverse Red RRQ Kazu WAG Expand GOW Team Vamos Core Memory Esports EVOS Divine

Ad

Buriram United from Thailand were crowned champions in the previous edition of the FFWS SEA. They are now eager to defend their title and secure a spot in the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025.

Team Falcons from Thailand are also strong contenders. As the winners of the Esports World Cup 2024, they bolstered their lineup earlier this year with the additions of LIMIT and Proteto, making them one of the top teams to watch.

Ad

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia had an underwhelming run in the previous FFWS SEA. However, the team bounced back during the World Series 2024 Global Finals, securing second place in the international event. The organization strengthened its squad with the addition of 18Deer this year.

Many other teams, such as Bigetron, EVOS, ONIC, and Expand, are looking to dominate in this tournament as they aim to start the Free Fire Esports 2025 season on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.