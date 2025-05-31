FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 6 Day 1: Overall standings and summary

Day 1 of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 6 was held on May 30, 2025. A total of 12 teams are battling it out this week for six spots in the Grand Finals. The first six finalists were selected from the previous two weeks of the Knockout Stage. Evos Divine ranked first on the scoreboard after six matches. The Indonesian team won three Booyahs and scored 117 points on Friday.

ONIC was second with 96 points and two Booyahs after Day 1 of the FFWS Week 6. Vietnamese clubs WAG, Heavy, and Team Flash were ranked third, fourth, and fifth, with 77, 62, and 58 points, respectively. Expand was sixth with 48 points. Todak and Core Memory scored 46 and 44 points, respectively. Team Vamos grabbed a meagre 28 points in six matches.

Overall standings after Day 1 of FFWS SEA Knockout Week 6

Match 1 - Nexterra

WAG won the first encounter of the day with 17 points. Heavy and Evos went on to play aggressively as they earned 24 and 20 points each. GOW grabbed 13 important points, while Expand added 11 points to their name.

Match 2 - Solara

Evos Divine achieved a great 22-point victory in the second round. Vesakha scored 20 points with the help of 13 eliminations. Flash and GOW collected 18 and 14 points, respectively. WAG and ONIC each secured 10 points.

Match 3 - Purgatory

ONIC acquired a huge 25-point Booyah in the third game of the day. Their star Free Fire player XYRO earned six eliminations. Team Vamos and Todak accumulated 17 and 16 points, respectively. Heavy and EVOS scored 14 points each.

Match 4 - Alpine

Evos Divine claimed their second Booyah of the day with 19 points. ONIC garnered 23 points, including 14 eliminations. Flash, P Esports, and Core Memory have collected 16, 14, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Bermuda

ONIC emerged victorious with 23 points in the fifth encounter. WAG also delivered astonishing performances and grabbed 20 points. Evos and P Esports secured 16 points each.

Match 6 - Kalahari

Evos won the sixth match with 26 points. WAG scored 19 points, including 13 eliminations. VESJ, Expand, and ONIC grabbed 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively.

These clubs will play their remaining 12 matches of the Knockout Stage in the next two days. The top six teams will earn a spot in the FFWS 2025 Finals, while the bottom six will be eliminated from this edition.

