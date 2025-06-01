FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 6 Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 6 concluded on May 31. All 12 participating teams have competed in as many matches in the first two days of the week. The remaining six games will be held on June 1. Teams ranked first to sixth on the points table will qualify for the finals. Six teams from the previous weeks have already advanced to the finals.

Evos Esports finished first with 211 points and four Booyahs, while ONIC settled for second with 160 points. Core Memory bounced back on Day 2 and moved up to third with 159 points. Moving down, Flash and Heavy have grabbed 131 and 120 points. Malaysian Free Fire squads Todak and Expand sat sixth and seventh, respectively.

Day 2 highlights of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout Week 6

EVOS Divine - 211 points ONIC Olympus - 160 points Core Memory Esports - 159 points Team Flash - 131 points Heavy - 120 points Todak - 118 points Expand - 113 points P Esports - 105 points WAG - 102 points GOW - 93 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 61 points Team Vamos - Vamos

Match 7

Core Memory registered a huge 36-point victory in the first game of Day 2. Star players Jump and Cougar grabbed nine and eight eliminations, respectively. Expand and Flash earned 14 points each, while WAG and Todak posted 10 apiece.

Match 8

Evos Esports emerged victorious with 23 points. This marked the team's fourth Booyah of the FFWS Week 6. Meanwhile, Core Memory had another good game and finished with 18 points. Expand and Todak accrued 17 points apiece.

Match 9

P Esports secured a 23-point Booyah after delivering a series of magnificent performances. ONIC and Flash secured 20 and 18 points, respectively, while Evos and Heavy managed 14 apiece. Lastly, GOW accrued 10 points.

Match 10

Heavy claimed a dominant 25-point Booyah. Finishing a distant second, Todak grabbed 19 points. Moving down, Evos and Core Memory amassed 17 and 15 points, respectively. Lastly, Vamos and Flash took 11 each.

Match 11

GOW delivered a 19-point victory. Despite amassing the same tally and displaying consistency, Core Memory finished second. Moving down, ONIC and VESJ accumulated 16 points apiece, while Evos earned 12.

Match 12

Core Memory emerged victorious in the last game of FFWS Day 2. Evos ensured 10 points, while Expand scored 15. Finally, Expand and P Esports added 15 and 14 points to their overall tallies.

