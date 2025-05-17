FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Week 4 Day 1: Overall standings and summary

  • home icon
By Gametube
Modified May 17, 2025 03:02 IST
RRQ qualified for FFWS SEA 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
Phase 2 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring Knockout began on May 16, 2025. The top 12 teams from Phase 1 participated on Day 1 of Week 4. RRQ Kazu from Indonesia emerged as the top performer with 98 points and two Booyahs. The club displayed brilliant consistency throughout their six matches. The team has secured its spot in the tournament's Grand Finals.

Phase 1 of the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Knockout was held in the initial three weeks of the event. The top team of each match day of Weeks 4 and 5 will qualify for the Grand Finals. The remaining 11 teams from Day 1 and the 13th-ranked team from Phase 1 will play on Day 2, Week 4.

Day 1 points table of FFWS SEA Spring Knockout Week 4

  1. RRQ Kazu - 98 points
  2. Buriram United Esports - 95 points
  3. Team Falcons - 80 points
  4. EVOS Divine - 69 points
  5. Team Flash - 68 points
  6. All Gamers Global - 63 points
  7. Virtus Pro - 62 points
  8. WAG - 58 points
  9. Bigetron Esports - 49 points
  10. GOW - 46 points
  11. Team Vamos - 36 points
  12. Heavy - 23 points

Buriram United was second with 95 points despite not winning a single game. The side performed well but missed first place in the overall table. Team Falcons grabbed third place with 80 points and one Booyah.

Evos Divine from Indonesia had a great start to the first day of Phase 1, as the team won the first match. However, they couldn't maintain consistency in their next five matches and ended up in fourth place with 69 points and one Booyah.

Team Flash from Vietnam finished fifth with 68 points, including 37 eliminations. All Gamers Global ranked sixth with 63 points and one Booyah. Virtus came seventh with 62 points.

WAG from Vietnam had a below-average run, as they ended up eighth with 58 points. Bigetron Esports struggled in their initial few matches but moved up to the ninth position after winning the last game of the day.

Vietnam’s GOW came 10th with 46 points. Team Vamos from Malaysia was 11th with 36 points. Heavy was in the last spot with 23 points, including 11 eliminations. These teams will aim to bounce back in the remaining match days of the Knockout Stage.

